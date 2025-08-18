UNFPA, NEC Partner to Digitize Aid for Vulnerable Women

A new partnership aims to modernize how critical support reaches women and girls in crisis zones.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Japanese tech giant NEC Corporation have signed a memorandum to jointly develop a digital system for managing beneficiary information, starting in Nigeria and Madagascar by late 2025.

This initiative, backed by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seeks to replace paper records with secure digital management, speeding up aid delivery while fiercely protecting privacy.

The system will utilize NEC’s e-Voucher technology to centrally manage sensitive details like names, addresses, and support history for individuals receiving UNFPA services.

This digital leap allows the agency to pinpoint specific needs across different regions much faster, tailoring support plans for greater impact. Crucially, the design prioritizes beneficiary privacy, with NEC providing UNFPA staff specialized training in data literacy and secure handling of sensitive information.

This collaboration responds to a growing need amid rising global instability. Conflicts and climate-related disasters have heightened risks for women and girls, making efficient delivery of sexual and reproductive health services and protection from gender-based violence more urgent than ever.

“This is a great partnership opportunity that leverages resources from both public and private sectors for a greater impact on the ground,” stated Ian McFarlane, UNFPA Director for External Relations. “It’s especially vital for women and girls to enjoy their ‘rights and choices’.”

NEC will showcase this initiative at the upcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama this August. “We are pleased to contribute to the UNFPA’s acceleration of its activities worldwide by leveraging NEC’s digital technology,” said Mayuko Tatewaki, NEC’s Chief of Staff for the CDO.

“We are confident this collaboration will bring about digital transformation in humanitarian aid and global health.” The partnership signals a significant step towards using technology to ensure safer, faster, and more dignified support for the world’s most vulnerable.