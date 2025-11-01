UNESCO Workshop Prepares African Women Scientists for Climate Leadership

The UNESCO TWAS workshop “Science Based Solutions for Climate Action in Africa” commenced Tuesday at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, bringing together 30 participants and 14 speakers for intensive training on addressing climate challenges through collaborative learning and science based approaches. The three day event prioritizes building skills among African researchers, particularly women scientists, to lead climate action initiatives across the continent.

The workshop’s participant selection reflects deliberate focus on gender equity and capacity building for scientists from the world’s most vulnerable regions. Ten African women scientists who have long engaged in climate research, supported by TWAS Elsevier Foundation Project Grants for Gender Equity and Climate Action, joined ten PhD students benefiting from TWAS Sida PhD Scholarships for Climate Research for Students from Least Developed Countries. The program also includes ten early career professionals from Addis Ababa, some from non scientific backgrounds, creating space for diverse perspectives that enrich discussions through personal experiences.

Participants come from 14 countries, many classified by the United Nations as Least Developed Countries: Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. This geographic diversity ensures the training addresses climate challenges spanning different ecosystems, governance contexts, and community needs across Africa and beyond.

The workshop features training sessions on leadership, team building, education, and the role of community and faith based networks in helping people respond to and recover from challenging situations. These topics extend beyond traditional scientific training to recognize that effective climate action requires mobilizing diverse stakeholders, building trust across communities, and understanding how social structures influence both vulnerability and resilience.

Support comes from The David and Lucile Packard Foundation and The Elsevier Foundation. The event addresses some of the most pressing climate related challenges facing the planet today, exploring science based solutions while emphasizing interdisciplinary collaboration. Extreme weather events including heatwaves, floods, and droughts serve as the starting point to explore climate resilience science and highlight adaptation strategies.

Lydie Stella Koutika, a climate scientist at Soil Care and Environmental Studies in the Republic of the Congo, articulated motivations that resonate across the participant group. She joined the workshop to deepen understanding of science based solutions for tackling climate change and strengthening resilience in communities. However, beyond technical knowledge, she emphasized the importance of connecting with like minded scientists, which gives her hope for the future.

Koutika received a TWAS Elsevier Foundation Project Grant for Gender Equity and Climate Action in 2023 for work empowering rural women to fight climate change and secure staple food through agroforestry systems. Her perspective reflects a core workshop philosophy: science, when grounded in real world challenges and informed by local knowledge, can drive powerful change, especially in regions like the Congo basin. The workshop represents a step toward that shared future.

Wednesday’s program began with a keynote lecture by Yalem Mekonnen, a 2022 TWAS Fellow and professor of cell and human physiology in the Department of Biology at Addis Ababa University. Mekonnen, Ethiopia’s first woman professor and a former ambassador scientist appointed by Germany’s Alexander von Humboldt Foundation from 2016 to 2021, offered reflections on women’s role in science and society.

Her remarks addressed persistent challenges facing women scientists. Women have a major stake in every aspect of daily life, she noted. Society places high expectations on them, from bearing children and caring for families to serving as educators, innovators, and leaders. They take on the lion’s share of responsibilities yet continue facing gender based discrimination. Mekonnen stressed that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires women fully on board; without them, progress leads nowhere.

In the late morning working session, researchers explored climate issues by integrating concepts such as trust in human potential, peacebuilding, and collective cohesion, elements rarely included in scientific contexts. This interdisciplinary approach recognizes that climate change isn’t solely a technical problem requiring technical solutions. It’s deeply intertwined with social dynamics, political structures, economic systems, and cultural practices that shape how communities experience and respond to environmental change.

Agnes Luhanga, a TWAS Sida Climate PhD Scholar on a sandwich program between Mzuzu University’s Department of Agrisciences in Malawi and Cornell University’s Department of Global Development, expressed inspiration at learning from climate leaders and women in STEM. As founder of Nyalu Agribusiness Hub, she’s dedicated to empowering women farmers and eager to integrate new insights into her work while fostering regional collaborations.

A key takeaway for Luhanga as an early career scientist is that science must remain flexible and responsive to socio political realities to drive meaningful and lasting impact. That observation captures a central tension in climate research and action. Scientific findings about climate change are increasingly clear and urgent, but translating that knowledge into effective policies and community level adaptation requires navigating complex political landscapes, competing interests, and resource constraints that don’t yield to purely technical solutions.

The final day of the workshop, scheduled for Thursday, will focus on climate literacy and sustainability education. Participants will be invited to share reflections on climate education, global collaboration, and both individual and collective engagement. This closing session aims to consolidate learning while helping participants articulate how they’ll apply new knowledge and networks in their home contexts.

The workshop’s structure reflects evolving understanding about what effective capacity building for climate action requires. Technical knowledge about climate science remains essential, but it’s increasingly recognized as insufficient by itself. Researchers need leadership skills to mobilize resources and build coalitions. They need communication capabilities to translate complex scientific findings for policymakers and communities. They need collaborative networks that provide support, share innovations, and create pressure for sustained action.

Gender equity emerges as both a moral imperative and a practical necessity in climate work. Women often bear disproportionate burdens from climate impacts due to existing social and economic inequalities, but they also bring crucial perspectives and leadership to adaptation and mitigation efforts. Research consistently shows that including women in climate decision making leads to more effective, equitable, and sustainable outcomes.

The TWAS Elsevier Foundation Project Grants for Gender Equity and Climate Action specifically target action based projects that, although scientific in nature, take women scientists outside laboratories to promote tangible changes in their communities under the umbrella of Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action. This emphasis on translating research into practical community level change addresses persistent gaps between scientific knowledge and implementation.

Similarly, the TWAS Sida PhD Scholarships for Climate Research for Students from Least Developed Countries recognize that building robust climate research capacity in the world’s most vulnerable regions requires sustained investment in training the next generation of scientists. These scholarships support PhD students conducting research directly relevant to climate challenges facing their home countries and regions.

Founded in 1983 and officially inaugurated in 1985, TWAS supports sustainable prosperity through research, education, policy, and diplomacy. With its partners, the academy has graduated over 1,230 PhDs and supported more than 980 postdoctoral fellowships. TWAS also bestowed over 1,200 prizes, awarded over 2,800 research grants, trained over 750 individuals in science diplomacy, and supported over 1,400 exchange visits.

Based in Trieste, Italy, TWAS is administered as a Programme Unit of UNESCO. That institutional relationship positions TWAS within broader United Nations efforts to advance science for sustainable development while providing the academy with global reach and convening power. The current workshop exemplifies how TWAS leverages that positioning to address pressing challenges through targeted capacity building.

The three day Addis Ababa gathering represents just one node in larger networks supporting African climate research and action. However, its focus on combining technical training with leadership development, its emphasis on gender equity, and its creation of space for interdisciplinary dialogue distinguish it from purely technical workshops. Whether such approaches prove more effective than traditional scientific training in advancing climate action will depend partly on how participants apply their learning in coming years.

For now, the workshop provides space for African scientists, particularly women, to strengthen capabilities, build networks, and develop confidence in their potential to lead climate responses tailored to African contexts. That matters enormously as climate impacts intensify and the need for locally grounded, scientifically sound adaptation and mitigation strategies becomes ever more urgent across the continent.

The timing also matters. As global climate negotiations increasingly recognize differentiated responsibilities and the need for climate finance flowing to developing countries, strengthening African scientific capacity to generate evidence, design interventions, and lead implementation becomes strategically crucial. Workshops like this one, while modest in scale, contribute to building the human infrastructure needed for Africa to shape rather than simply react to the global climate agenda.