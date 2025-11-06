UNESCO official calls for AI use to boost educational opportunities in Africa

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Country Representative in Ghana, Edmond Mukaila, has urged African countries to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to boost educational opportunities on the continent.

AI offers revolutionary ways to strengthen and expand learning opportunities across Africa, Mukaila said Wednesday during the Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF) AI Conference 2025 held in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

The continent could depend on AI to design personalized learning experiences tailored to each student’s pace and style, intelligent tutoring systems to provide immediate feedback, and AI-powered tools to assist teachers in resource-scarce environments, he said.

“AI can help overcome geographical barriers, making quality education accessible from urban centers to the most remote villages, empowering millions of learners who have historically been underserved,” the UNESCO official said.

With AI, he said, the continent could develop future-ready skills by analyzing labor market trends and predicting future skills demands.

AI also helps to shape curricula that equip African youth with the competencies necessary to thrive in the evolving digital economy, Mukaila said.

“From smart agriculture solutions that optimize crop yields and water usage to AI-driven health care diagnostics that improve access to medical care, their applications are limitless,” he added.

Ghanaian Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George said during the conference that Ghana would soon pass a law to promote the use of emerging technologies for development in various sectors in the country.

The one-day conference organized by the AETF focused on exploring the role of AI in addressing some of Africa’s most pressing challenges while unlocking its immense potential for growth in education, innovation, and sustainable development.