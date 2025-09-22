Unbeaten Neequaye Eyes Continental Glory Against Quaye

Africanus Neequaye will put his perfect professional record on the line against Daniel Quaye when Ayitey Powers Promotions stages “Judgement Day” on September 27 at Bukom Boxing Arena, with continental championship aspirations driving the undefeated prospect.

The bout features Neequaye from Jamestown Gym, who holds an unbeaten record of 9-0, against Daniel Quaye of Bronx Gym, who stands at 9-1-1, in a super lightweight contest. The matchup represents a significant step forward for both fighters seeking to establish themselves in Ghana’s competitive boxing landscape.

Neequaye’s championship ambitions extend beyond national borders, with the fighter explicitly targeting continental recognition. The Labone Senior High School graduate draws inspiration from American champion Terence Crawford and positions himself as a potential standard-bearer for African boxing excellence.

The promotional buildup has intensified through public exchanges between both camps, creating anticipation among boxing enthusiasts in the capital. Pre-fight rhetoric suggests confidence from the undefeated Neequaye camp, though Quaye’s experience against quality opposition provides competitive balance to the encounter.

The “Judgement Day” event, promoted by Ayitey Powers Promotions and sponsored by Kasapreko Company Ltd., will also feature former International Boxing Organization (IBO) world champion Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe returning after nearly three years away from competition.

Management dynamics play crucial roles in both fighters’ career trajectories. Michael Amoo-Bediako guides Neequaye’s professional development, while the Jamestown Boxing Gym product benefits from established training infrastructure that has produced notable Ghanaian champions.

The undercard promises additional entertainment value with Charles Tetteh, winner of the Max TV Boxing League’s best boxer award, scheduled to face Nigerian opposition. Local favorites Michael Abban and Sunday Adeleye will also feature on the bill, adding depth to the evening’s programming.

Family boxing legacies emerge through Mustapha Kamoko’s participation, son of popular former professional Bukom Banku, who faces Michael Darko in what promoters describe as a clash between “Chorkor Dynamite” representatives. This generational aspect adds cultural significance to the event’s broader appeal.

Musical entertainment will complement the boxing action, with Awar One Rasta leading performers scheduled to appear throughout the evening. This combination of sports and cultural programming reflects traditional Ghanaian boxing event formats that engage diverse audiences.

Neequaye’s championship timeline appears accelerated following his perfect start to professional boxing. The fighter’s public statements about destined greatness suggest confidence in his abilities, though Quaye’s proven resilience against quality opposition presents legitimate challenges.

The Bukom Boxing Arena setting provides authentic atmosphere for both competitors, with the historic venue’s connection to Ghana’s boxing heritage adding prestige to championship pursuits. Local boxing enthusiasts typically create electric environments that can influence fight outcomes through crowd energy.

Victory for either fighter opens pathways toward regional title opportunities, with West African boxing organizations monitoring promising talent from Ghana’s active professional scene. The September 27 encounter serves as an important measuring stick for both men’s championship credentials.