UNAIDS Warns Funding Cuts Risk Millions More HIV Infections

The global response to HIV has suffered its most significant setback in decades, as sharp reductions in international funding threaten to reverse years of progress against the epidemic, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warned Tuesday ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1.

The organization’s annual report reveals that abrupt funding cuts in 2025 have thrown prevention and treatment services into turmoil, with clinics closing, health workers losing salaries, and critical programmes experiencing widespread disruption across dozens of low and middle income countries.

Approximately 1.3 million people contracted HIV in 2024, while around 630,000 people died from AIDS related illnesses during the year. By the end of 2024, about 40.8 million people were living with HIV globally, though 9.2 million remained without access to treatment.

Executive Director Winnie Byanyima described the funding reduction as exposing the fragility of progress fought so hard to achieve. She emphasized that behind every data point are real people, including babies missed for HIV screening, young women cut off from prevention support, and communities suddenly left without services and care.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that external health assistance is projected to drop by 30 to 40 percent in 2025 compared with 2023, causing immediate and severe disruption to health services. The United States, once the backbone of international HIV funding through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), paused payments earlier this year before resuming some HIV related support.

The impact has been swift and devastating. In Uganda, the number of people receiving preventive therapy dropped by 38 percent, while Burundi experienced a 64 percent decline. Nigeria recorded more than a 55 percent decrease in condom distribution in early 2025, and the country’s Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) initiation plummeted from 40,000 to 6,000 people per month.

An unpublished multicountry survey by the International Epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS found service disruptions at 53 percent of HIV clinics in countries supported by PEPFAR at the beginning of 2025. Zimbabwe saw HIV testing case finding rates fall by more than 50 percent, reflecting loss of access rather than reduced need.

Dr. Byrone Chingombe, Technical Director at the Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research in Zimbabwe, described 2025 as an exceptionally hard year. When funding stopped in January, service providers were laid off overnight, he explained. Medicines remained on shelves, but the people who deliver them were gone, disrupting both treatment adherence and the trust that underpins effective HIV care.

Over 60 percent of women led HIV organizations have lost funding or been forced to suspend essential programmes, leaving entire communities without access to vital services. Community outreach services have been reduced or eliminated altogether in Angola and Eswatini. Services for key populations including men who have sex with men, sex workers, people who inject drugs and transgender people have also been severely impacted.

The report warns that failure to reach the 2030 global HIV targets could result in an additional 3.3 million new HIV infections between 2025 and 2030. A previous UNAIDS analysis indicated that complete collapse of US supported HIV services could lead to six million additional infections and four million additional AIDS related deaths by 2029.

The funding crisis has unfolded against a deteriorating global human rights environment. For the first time since UNAIDS began monitoring punitive laws in 2008, the number of countries criminalizing same sex sexual activity and gender expression rose in 2025. Restrictions on civil society, including onerous registration rules and limits on receiving international assistance, are further undermining access to services.

Despite these challenges, several countries have taken swift action to close funding gaps. Nigeria, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa and Tanzania have all committed to increasing domestic investments in HIV services. Some 25 of 60 low and middle income countries have indicated increases in domestic budgets for their HIV responses in 2026, amounting to approximately 180 million dollars in additional resources.

Seven countries, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, had achieved the 95 95 95 targets as of December 2024, meaning 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those are on treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment are virally suppressed.

The report also highlights emerging innovations that offer hope. Long acting injectable PrEP, including lenacapavir, has shown near complete efficacy in clinical trials. New partnerships announced in 2025 by the Gates Foundation, UNITAID, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, and PEPFAR have launched initiatives to ensure widespread access to affordable generic formulations for as little as 40 dollars per person per year.

Some signs of stabilization have emerged in the latter half of 2025. The G20 Summit Leaders Declaration included health and debt commitments, while the Global Fund secured successful replenishment that reinforces hope for sustaining critical international financing.

However, even before the 2025 crisis, the global AIDS response was severely underfunded, with access to 18.7 billion dollars in 2024, which was 17 percent below what was needed. If PEPFAR does not return to its 2024 funding level, the current funding gap could widen significantly, jeopardizing progress toward the 2030 targets.

Byanyima emphasized that millions of lives depend on the choices governments and donors make in coming months. She stressed that while the world has the science, tools and proven strategies, what’s needed now is political courage, investment in communities, prevention, innovation and protecting human rights as the path to end AIDS.

UNAIDS called on international partners to reaffirm global solidarity and multilateralism, maintain and increase HIV funding especially for countries most dependent on external assistance, invest in innovation including affordable long acting prevention options, and uphold human rights while empowering communities that remain central to successful HIV responses.

The organization insists that resilience, investment and innovation, supported by global solidarity, can still steer progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, provided the international community acts with urgency, unity and unwavering commitment.