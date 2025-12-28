UN Urges End to Arbitrary Detentions in Guinea Bissau After Six Released

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) welcomed the release on Tuesday of six opposition figures from detention in Guinea Bissau as an encouraging step, but stressed that authorities must put an end to all arbitrary detentions and forms of intimidation.

The UN statement on Friday called upon authorities in Guinea Bissau to bring an immediate end to arbitrary detentions and growing instances of intimidation in the country, warning that the reported abuses undermine fundamental freedoms and may in some cases amount to enforced disappearance.

“The authorities must put an end to all arbitrary detentions and all forms of intimidation, including physical attacks on human rights defenders and restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan said.

Among those released by the High Military Command (HMC), which led the November 26 coup and seized control of the West African country, are Nhossa Vítor da Silva, Vítor António Oliveira, Paulo Pier Có, Ernesto Ié, António da Costa, and Januário Gomes Betunde. The individuals were close associates of Domingos Simões Pereira, head of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), and had been detained for 28 days in the cells of a local police station.

The UN Office was granted access to four individuals in detention last week, which is an important step. However, the families of a number of others detained still have no information on their fate, whereabouts or charges against them, which may amount to enforced disappearance.

Other detainees currently still being held in the same facility include leaders Pereira, Octávio Lopes, and Marciano Indi from the PAIGC, and Roberto Mbesba from the Social Renewal Party (PRS). According to the HMC communiqué, further releases will occur gradually, based on “national reconciliation” and in accordance with preserving the greater interests of peace, security, and the maintenance of public order in the country.

On November 26, soldiers seized control in Guinea Bissau’s capital, Bissau, amid reports of gunfire near key state buildings in anticipation of pending election results. The military subsequently announced that it had taken “total control” and arrested President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, later stating that it was suspending the electoral process while a new military command assumed authority.

Senegal’s foreign minister led a delegation to Guinea Bissau on Sunday, where he met with detained opponents and requested their release. West African regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) this month threatened targeted sanctions on anyone obstructing Guinea Bissau’s return to civilian rule following the coup.

Before November’s coup, Guinea Bissau had already undergone four military takeovers and a litany of attempted insurrections since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974. The country’s history of political instability has been marked by coups, attempted coups and military interference in civilian governance.

A communiqué released by the HMC asserted that Tuesday’s release serves as proof of the military junta’s “irrevocable commitment” to an orderly transition process that “prioritises the supreme interest of the Guinean nation.”

The UN called on responsible actors to ensure that all those detained for the exercise of their human rights are released immediately and unconditionally. The organization reaffirmed its readiness to engage with national authorities and regional partners to support dialogue, accountability and respect for human rights as the country navigates its latest political crisis.