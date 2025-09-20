UN Urges African Nations to Link Climate Goals with Economic Growth

The United Nations (UN) has called on African governments to transform their upcoming climate commitments into economic development strategies, positioning environmental action as a pathway to job creation and sustainable growth ahead of crucial international deadlines.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell emphasized that Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) due in 2025 should serve dual purposes as environmental protection mechanisms and economic blueprints. “The new national climate plans are really about growth and are an antidote to economic uncertainty,” Stiell stated during recent engagements with African leaders.

Countries are required to submit new NDCs every five years, with the third round due in 2025 detailing intended climate actions through 2035. September represents an important milestone, but submissions will continue through COP30, with each plan contributing to limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius while unlocking domestic economic benefits.

The UN official highlighted that strong climate plans create opportunities for new industries, large-scale investment, affordable clean energy access, and resilient infrastructure development. This message carries particular relevance for African nations facing mounting climate impacts alongside economic development challenges.

Several African countries have already begun aligning climate action with economic opportunity. South Africa’s NDC anchors a just transition strategy that has attracted over USD 11 billion in renewable energy partnerships while protecting workers. Nigeria positions its climate plan as a national investment strategy, with large-scale solar projects expected to create thousands of jobs alongside the Great Green Wall initiative for land restoration.

Morocco has emerged as a continental renewables leader through its Ouarzazate solar complex, ranking among the world’s largest installations. These examples demonstrate how climate plans can drive industrial growth while expanding energy access and boosting competitiveness.

Ghana has developed an Energy Transition and Investment Plan targeting net zero emissions by 2060, representing a USD 550 billion opportunity, updated from the previous 2070 target. The ambitious plan updates Ghana’s National Energy Transition Framework to achieve accelerated decarbonization goals.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition actively champions green energy transition as part of climate combat efforts. Private sector investors from various industries have pledged support for Ghana’s climate action implementation contained in its NDC during investment forums organized with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ghana submitted its first NDC in 2015 and updated version in 2020, aiming to implement nine unconditional actions resulting in 8.5 MtCO2e emissions reductions by 2025 and 24.6 MtCO2e by 2030. The country’s next NDC revision could strengthen links between climate action and economic growth through agro-processing, green manufacturing, and clean transport sectors.

Youth unemployment and fiscal pressures create opportunities for climate plans functioning as investment strategies to unlock international finance, attract private investment, and generate green employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

The continental approach aligns with growing recognition that climate action represents economic opportunity rather than burden. Africa’s abundant renewable resources and demographic advantages position the continent strategically for clean energy transitions that support broader development goals.

The NDCs to be submitted in 2025, known as NDCs 3.0, must be informed by the first global stocktake outcome and demonstrate progression beyond current commitments. This requirement ensures increasing ambition levels while maintaining focus on domestic benefits.

For African economies facing external pressures and development financing challenges, climate plans offering investment attraction and job creation provide strategic responses to multiple priorities simultaneously. The integration approach addresses environmental protection while supporting economic resilience.

COP30 in Brazil later this year will provide the international platform for assessing global climate ambition, with African contributions carrying significant weight for both emission reduction goals and development finance mobilization.

The message emphasizes that bold climate plans now serve broader purposes beyond carbon reduction, functioning as comprehensive strategies for securing investment, creating employment, and building resilient economies across African nations.