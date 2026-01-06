UN Rights Office Says US Venezuela Operation Violated International Law

The United Nations (UN) Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) declared Tuesday that the United States (US) military operation removing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro violated fundamental principles of international law and made all states less safe. The sharp rebuke came during a Geneva press briefing where spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani rejected American justifications for the intervention.

“It is clear that the operation undermined a fundamental principle of international law: that states must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” Shamdasani told reporters. She emphasized the international community must come together with one voice to uphold this principle that forms the foundation of the UN Charter and post World War II security architecture.

Shamdasani dismissed US claims that Venezuela’s longstanding and appalling human rights record justified the Saturday morning military operation. “Accountability for human rights violations cannot be achieved by unilateral military intervention in violation of international law,” she stated. The OHCHR spokesperson stressed that far from advancing human rights, the intervention undermines global security by signaling that the powerful can do whatever they like.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a separate statement warning the operation constitutes a dangerous precedent. He noted the UN rights office has consistently documented deteriorating human rights conditions in Venezuela for over a decade, including systematic violations against opponents of the ruling party. However, Türk insisted these abuses cannot justify breaching Venezuelan sovereignty through military force.

Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep alarm Monday over the standoff between Washington and Caracas that culminated in Maduro’s capture. He stated the military intervention raises serious concerns about respect for international law and the UN Charter. The Security Council convened emergency sessions at the request of China, Colombia, and Russia to address what multiple member states characterized as illegal aggression.

The OHCHR was expelled from Venezuela in February 2024 following its persistent critical reporting on human rights conditions. Independent fact finding missions commissioned by the Human Rights Council have documented grave and ongoing abuses including arbitrary detention, torture, extrajudicial killings, and persecution of political opponents. These investigations identified patterns suggesting crimes against humanity may have occurred.

Shamdasani acknowledged that Venezuelans deserve accountability through a fair victim centered process for years of rights violations. However, she emphasized this cannot come through unilateral military intervention that damages international security architecture. The future of Venezuela must be determined by the Venezuelan people alone, with full respect for their human rights including self determination and sovereignty over their lives and resources, she stated.

The UN Fact Finding Mission on Venezuela issued its own statement expressing grave concern Tuesday. The mission, established in 2019 to investigate alleged violations since 2014, warned that current instability and further militarization resulting from US intervention will likely worsen the human rights situation. The panel called for continued accountability efforts through legitimate international mechanisms rather than force.

Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency Saturday that authorizes restrictions on free movement, seizure of property for national defense, and suspension of assembly and protest rights. OHCHR expressed concern these measures could facilitate additional human rights violations during the current crisis. The emergency decree raises fears the interim government may crack down on perceived collaborators with US forces.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, sworn in Monday after the Supreme Court declared Maduro’s absence temporary, condemned the operation while signaling openness to dialogue. She stated Venezuela maintains sovereignty and will determine its own future despite external pressure. Trump warned Rodríguez she would pay a very big price if she doesn’t comply with US directives, suggesting additional military operations remain possible.

The High Commissioner called on both US and Venezuelan authorities, along with the international community, to ensure full respect for international law including human rights. Türk emphasized that regardless of Venezuela’s documented abuses under Maduro, the principles of state sovereignty and prohibition on use of force must be upheld to preserve global security order.

International legal experts note the US operation appears to violate multiple provisions of the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4) prohibiting threat or use of force against territorial integrity of states. The Charter permits force only in self defense under Article 51 or when authorized by the Security Council under Chapter VII. Neither exception applies to the Venezuela situation based on publicly available information.

Human Rights Watch, which has extensively documented Venezuelan abuses, stated Monday that accountability for Maduro’s crimes is crucial but must occur through legal channels rather than military invasion. The organization emphasized that violations of international law cannot be remedied through additional violations, regardless of how egregious the initial crimes.

China, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and numerous other countries condemned the operation as illegal aggression. Foreign ministers from several Latin American nations met Tuesday to coordinate regional response. Mexico offered to mediate dialogue between all parties, though prospects for such talks appear remote given Trump’s declarations that the US plans to run Venezuela indefinitely.

Legal proceedings against Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores began Monday in Manhattan federal court, where both pleaded not guilty to narco terrorism and drug trafficking charges. Maduro declared himself a prisoner of war and insisted he remains Venezuela’s legitimate president. His lawyers are expected to argue he holds immunity as a head of state, though US prosecutors will counter that the charges involve criminal activity rather than official acts.

Whether international condemnation will influence US policy remains uncertain. The Trump administration has shown willingness to act unilaterally on various issues regardless of international opinion or legal frameworks. Trump stated Sunday he considers himself in charge of Venezuela and demanded total access including to oil reserves, suggesting the operation extends beyond simply bringing Maduro to trial.

The UN statements reflect growing international concern about erosion of norms against military intervention. While the international system has never perfectly prevented powerful states from using force, explicit UN condemnation of such actions demonstrates the continued importance of maintaining at least rhetorical commitment to sovereignty principles even when enforcement proves difficult.

Shamdasani concluded Tuesday’s briefing by warning that instability and militarization in Venezuela will harm ordinary citizens most severely. She urged all parties to prioritize Venezuelan people’s welfare and rights over geopolitical calculations. The OHCHR will continue monitoring the situation despite its expulsion from the country, relying on remote information gathering and testimony from refugees and displaced persons.