UN Praises Ghana Visa Policy, Probes US Deportee Deal

A United Nations committee has praised Ghana’s visa free policy for African nationals while pressing officials in Geneva over a deal to receive migrants deported by the United States.

Ghana appeared this week before the UN Committee on Migrant Workers (CMW), where officials set out efforts to strengthen migration governance, protect migrant workers and deepen engagement with the diaspora.

Experts welcomed Ghana’s decision to grant visa free entry to all African nationals, a policy that took effect on Africa Day, 25 May 2026, and widely seen as one of the continent’s boldest mobility measures. Country Rapporteur Sabrina Gahar called it a positive step and commended a new national body coordinating migration across government institutions.

Committee members also questioned a 2025 arrangement under which Ghana agreed to receive West African nationals deported from the United States. Ghana confirmed the understanding with Washington in September 2025. The delegation said the agreement was before the Supreme Court and could not be discussed in detail, but stressed the government would comply with any ruling.

Experts further raised Ghana’s loss of skilled workers, including doctors, nurses and engineers. Officials said diplomatic missions kept databases of diaspora skills, and pointed to Bank of Ghana efforts to attract diaspora investment alongside programmes to reintegrate returning migrants.

Ghana presented migration as an economic opportunity rather than a threat, a posture that contrasts with recurring xenophobic attacks on African migrants elsewhere, notably in South Africa. The visa free policy also aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose success depends on the freer movement of people, skills and capital.

Labour Minister Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo told the committee Ghana remained committed to “safe, orderly and regular migration” while protecting the rights of migrant workers and their families. The review forms part of the committee’s session, which runs to 12 June.