UN Launches Digital Cooperation Day with Africa Focus

The United Nations (UN) launched its inaugural Digital Cooperation Day on September 22, 2025, positioning Africa at the center of global digital governance discussions during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.

The event, organized by the UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (ODET), marked exactly one year since the adoption of the Global Digital Compact, a framework designed to bridge digital divides and create inclusive digital economies worldwide.

Amandeep Singh Gill, Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies, emphasized Africa’s critical role in shaping global digital policy. The continent’s rapid digitalization and youth-driven innovation have positioned it as a key player in international technology governance.

The day-long program brought together government leaders, business executives, academics, and civil society representatives to address artificial intelligence governance, digital public infrastructure development, and inclusive digital economies. Sessions focused on privacy protection, human rights in data governance, and leveraging digital tools for sustainable development and climate action.

ODET, which officially transitioned from the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology in January 2025, structured the event to examine how digital technologies can drive inclusion, equity, and shared prosperity globally.

African countries are increasingly influencing continental digital policy and innovation. Nigeria leads with advanced digital identity systems and fintech development, while Kenya has become a regional hub for mobile money innovation. South Africa and Rwanda have invested heavily in artificial intelligence research and digital infrastructure.

Nigeria’s Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), participated as a featured speaker, highlighting Africa’s growing influence in setting global digital norms. Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium and digital policy expert, Dr. Bitange Ndemo, has consistently advocated for African priorities in global digital governance.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), more than 300 million Africans have gained internet access over the past five years. However, challenges in affordable connectivity and digital infrastructure development persist across the continent.

The Global Digital Compact addresses these disparities through initiatives promoting universal internet connectivity and artificial intelligence capacity-building programs specifically targeting developing nations. The framework aims to translate digital cooperation principles into actionable policies and programs.

South Africa’s G20 presidency in 2025, the first in Africa, focuses on “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” with expanded digital economy working group priorities. The country plans to emphasize connectivity for inclusive digital development and digital public infrastructure transformation.

The UN emphasized that Digital Cooperation Day represents a shift from principle-setting to practical implementation of digital governance frameworks. With Africa’s young population and thriving technology hubs, the continent is positioned to lead rather than simply benefit from global digital transformation.

Gill noted that the event recognizes Africa’s central role in the global digital agenda, particularly as rapid digitalization reshapes African societies and economies. The discussions addressed inclusive digital economies, localization of digital cooperation, and development of digital public infrastructure for open and accountable digital futures.

The program included panels examining the role of artificial intelligence in arts and innovation, alongside roundtables on sustainable development applications of digital technology. Participants discussed strategies for responsible technology deployment that prioritizes social inclusion and economic equity.

The proceedings were livestreamed from New York, providing direct access to African audiences and stakeholders unable to attend in person. This accessibility approach reflects the UN’s commitment to inclusive participation in global digital governance discussions.

The event’s focus on Africa reflects recognition that the continent’s digital transformation will significantly influence global technology trends and policies over the next decade. African innovation in mobile banking, digital identity systems, and artificial intelligence applications continues attracting international attention and investment.

As the Global Digital Compact enters its implementation phase, Digital Cooperation Day establishes an annual platform for reviewing progress and addressing emerging challenges in international digital cooperation. The success of this inaugural event may determine how effectively global institutions can adapt to rapidly evolving technological landscapes while ensuring equitable development outcomes.