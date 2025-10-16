UN Human Rights Office alleges Israeli military killings in Gaza

The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has alleged that the Israeli military continues to kill civilians in areas from which it has withdrawn since the ceasefire took effect, raising serious questions about compliance with international humanitarian law.

According to the UN body, at least 15 Palestinians have been shot and killed in redeployed areas since October 10. The office stated that targeting civilians not directly participating in hostilities constitutes a war crime under international law, regardless of proximity to agreed deployment lines. This characterisation reflects growing concern among UN human rights monitors about civilian casualties in what was intended to be a period of reduced military operations.

When contacted for response, the Israel Defense Forces provided a different account to CNN. According to the IDF, Israeli troops identified several suspects crossing a designated boundary line and approaching military positions in northern Gaza on Tuesday. The military said troops attempted to distance the individuals before opening fire, asserting the action was necessary to counter what they characterised as an emerging threat.

The competing narratives underscore the fundamental disagreement over what constitutes appropriate military response in the ceasefire environment. Gaza City resident Moemen Hassanein told Reuters that civilians face danger when venturing outside, saying Israeli forces continue shooting despite claiming withdrawal. “When we go out, they shoot at us,” Hassanein reportedly stated, adding that the military pullback amounts to what he describes as false claims.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused one another of violating ceasefire terms since the truce began. However, diplomatic sources indicate no current indication the agreement faces imminent collapse. The ceasefire remains technically in effect despite mutual recriminations and allegations of breach.

The UN allegations present a significant diplomatic challenge for international actors involved in brokering and monitoring the ceasefire arrangement. Human rights documentation of civilian casualties during supposed withdrawal periods typically intensifies scrutiny of military conduct and raises questions about enforcement mechanisms for ceasefire compliance.

International humanitarian law establishes clear protections for civilians during armed conflict, and allegations of systematic civilian targeting trigger obligations for investigation and accountability. The situation reflects broader tensions regarding implementation oversight and verification mechanisms within the ceasefire framework.