UN Describes El-Fasher as Crime Scene After First Visit

Sudan’s besieged city of El-Fasher has become an “epicentre of human suffering,” the United Nations has warned, after its first visit to the area in nearly two years revealed traumatised civilians living in dire conditions following its capture by paramilitary forces.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Denise Brown, described the city as a “crime scene” after a small humanitarian team made a brief visit on Friday, December 27, finding few survivors in what was once a densely populated city of more than a million people.

El-Fasher fell to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on October 26, 2025, after more than 500 days of siege. The capture was reportedly accompanied by mass atrocities, including massacres, torture and sexual violence. Satellite pictures reviewed by international media show what appear to be mass graves. More than 100,000 residents fled for their lives following the takeover.

Brown said the remaining civilians are struggling to survive without access to clean water, sanitation or adequate healthcare, while the looming threat of famine continues to worsen conditions. “El-Fasher is a ghost of its former self,” she said in an interview on Monday, December 29. “We don’t have enough information yet to conclude how many people remain there, but we know large parts of the city are destroyed. The people who remain, their homes have been destroyed.”

The Canadian diplomat described families sheltering in abandoned buildings and surviving on scarce food supplies. “These people are living in very precarious situations. Some of them in abandoned buildings. Some of them in very rudimentary conditions, plastic sheeting, no sanitation, no water. So these are very undignified, unsafe conditions for people,” she warned.

Brown said the team negotiated hard with the RSF to obtain access and managed to look around, visit a hospital and some abandoned UN premises, but only for a few hours. Their movements were limited by fears of unexploded ordnance and mines left behind from nearly two years of fighting.

The Saudi hospital was still standing with some medical staff present, but had run out of supplies. “There was one small market operating, mostly with produce that comes from surrounding areas, so tomatoes, onions, potatoes,” she said. “Very small quantities, very small bags, which tells you that people can’t afford to buy more.”

Brown said Friday’s visit aimed to assess whether El-Fasher could be accessed safely for basic supplies, but added that concerns remain about those who are injured or detained. “We weren’t able to see any of the detainees, and we believe there are detainees,” she said.

From a humanitarian point of view, Brown said El-Fasher remains Sudan’s “epicentre of human suffering” and the city is still facing a declared famine. “There is a declared famine in El-Fasher. We’ve been blocked from going in. So there’s nothing good about what’s happened in El-Fasher,” she stated.

The Sudan Doctors Network reported that more than 200 people, including children and women, were killed on ethnic grounds by the RSF in the Ambro, Serba and Abu Qumra areas during a recent offensive in the Dar Zaghawa region near the Chad border. The attacks, which began on December 24, could close the last escape route for civilians fleeing to Chad.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a conflict between the regular army and its former allies the RSF that has triggered what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. An estimated 30.4 million Sudanese now need humanitarian assistance. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and driven 11 million from their homes.

The UN is urging all parties to allow safe and sustained humanitarian access, warning that without urgent intervention, civilian suffering could deepen further. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire on Friday.