UN Declares Gaza Genocide as Israel Renews Offensive

Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City on Monday as Israeli forces launched what authorities described as a renewed ground offensive, while a landmark United Nations inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the territory.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory declared on September 16, 2025, that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, naming top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog as having incited these acts. The finding represents the first formal UN body determination of genocide in the nearly two-year conflict.

Israeli tanks entered Gaza City following massive airstrikes Monday evening, according to Palestinian press reports, with at least 78 people reportedly killed by Israeli air strikes across Gaza since dawn. The renewed military operation has forced thousands of residents to abandon their homes and move southward, continuing a pattern of displacement that has affected the majority of Gaza’s population.

At least five Palestinians were allegedly shot dead while waiting for food assistance near al-Mawasi, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, as famine conditions deepen across the Strip. The humanitarian crisis has intensified since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification declared a famine in northern Gaza on August 22.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in devastating casualties on both sides. An independent survey published in Nature estimated that almost 84,000 people died in Gaza between October 2023 and early January 2025, with more than half being women aged 18-64, children, or people over 65. Gaza’s health ministry reports the death toll has since risen beyond 62,000, with the total number of wounded exceeding 157,000.

More than 1.3 million Palestinians, including 350,000 children, remain in besieged Gaza City under Israeli attack, while nearly 1.9 million people in Gaza are internally displaced, with nearly 80 percent living in makeshift shelters without adequate clothing or protection.

The current escalation comes amid broader regional tensions and international diplomatic efforts to address the humanitarian crisis. Public health surveys indicate over 60% of Gazans have lost family members since the war began, with thousands more bodies believed to be under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Israeli officials have not immediately responded to the UN genocide determination, and the full implications of the Commission’s findings for international legal proceedings remain unclear. The renewed military operations suggest the conflict’s humanitarian impact will continue to worsen without immediate diplomatic intervention.

International observers warn that winter conditions are approaching, potentially exacerbating the humanitarian crisis for displaced populations living in inadequate shelter across the territory.