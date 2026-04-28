UN Condemns Xenophobic Violence Against Migrants in South Africa

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday strongly condemned xenophobic attacks and the intimidation of foreign nationals in South Africa, urging authorities to act decisively against rising violence that has targeted migrants, including Ghanaian nationals, in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The statement, issued through UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric on South Africa’s Freedom Day, the 32nd anniversary of the country’s first post-apartheid democratic elections, expressed deep concern over criminal acts and the incitement of violence against migrants. It came as anti-immigrant campaigns by groups including March and March, led by former Vuma FM radio personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, intensified across KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban city centre, with immigrant-owned businesses forced to close and incidents of assault reported alongside the group’s street-cleaning operations.

“Violence, vigilantism and all forms of incitement to hatred have no place in an inclusive, democratic society governed by the rule of law and respect for human rights,” Guterres said.

The UN chief drew a sharp historical contrast, reminding the international community that South Africa’s liberation from apartheid was achieved through the collective solidarity of African nations and the wider global community, and that the country’s own social and economic development has long been shaped by people from across the continent.

While acknowledging South Africa’s complex socio-economic pressures, including high unemployment and poverty, Guterres said those challenges could not justify attacks on vulnerable foreign populations. He urged authorities to ensure that investigations into recent incidents were conducted swiftly, impartially, and free from political interference, with justice delivered to victims regardless of their nationality.

The Secretary-General also called for the full implementation of the South African government’s National Action Plan against Racism and Xenophobia, a framework established specifically to prevent the kind of violence now being reported.

South Africa’s government, including the Ministry of Police, has repudiated the attacks as incompatible with the values on which the country’s democracy was founded.

For Ghana, the intervention carries direct significance. SABC News confirmed that Ghanaian nationals are among those specifically targeted in the KwaZulu-Natal violence, adding urgency to the calls for accountability and protection of foreign residents.

Xenophobic outbreaks have occurred periodically in South Africa for more than two decades, often concentrated in periods of high unemployment and driven by grievances over competition for jobs and business space in the informal economy. Human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised authorities for slow prosecutions and the cycle of impunity that follows each wave of violence.