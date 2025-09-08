UN Condemns Attack Killing 50 Civilians in Northeast Nigeria

The United Nations condemned an attack that killed more than 50 civilians in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State over the weekend, marking another deadly escalation in violence plaguing the region where Boko Haram and affiliated groups remain active.

Mohamed Fall, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, said an unknown number of people were abducted during the Friday night assault on Darajamal village in Bama Local Government Area, with others fleeing injured as at least 28 houses burned.

The attack represents the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting civilians across Borno State in 2025. Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have escalated their campaigns this year, launching daily attacks on civilians and security forces.

Fall described the incident as a “heinous attack” while calling on security authorities to apprehend perpetrators and bring them to justice swiftly. He noted that casualty figures could change as assessments continue in the remote village.

Governor Babagana Zulum later confirmed 63 deaths from what appeared to be the same incident, stating that close to 60 civilians and five soldiers were killed. The discrepancy in casualty figures reflects ongoing challenges in verifying information from remote areas where communication infrastructure remains limited.

The UN official said multiple attacks against civilians have been recorded throughout 2025, leading to hundreds of deaths in Borno alone. These attacks have targeted farmers, fishermen, travelers and traders using improvised explosive devices, suicide bombings and community invasions.

Violence has also spread to neighboring Adamawa and Yobe states, where attackers have targeted rural health centers, grain stores and markets. At least 7.8 million people will need humanitarian assistance in Nigeria in 2025, with conflict cutting people off from agricultural production and creating food insecurity.

Borno State hosts the majority of internally displaced persons at 1.7 million, plus 886,000 returnees, reflecting its critical role in the ongoing humanitarian response. The displacement figures underscore the persistent nature of insecurity affecting civilian populations.

The latest attack occurred amid heightened militant activity. Recent incidents include the killing of 13 farmers by suspected Boko Haram gunmen in August and a suicide bombing at a fish market in June that killed 12 people and injured 30 others.

Security sources indicated the area remains under control of Boko Haram commander Ali Ngulde, who allegedly led the attack. This highlights ongoing territorial control challenges despite years of military operations against insurgent groups.

Fall reiterated calls for conflict parties to protect civilians and their property while adhering to international humanitarian and human rights law. The UN reaffirmed its commitment to supporting people affected by conflict alongside government efforts.

Operational challenges persist across Borno State, where all primary supply routes remain insecure for civilians, humanitarian workers and supplies. Partners still cannot deliver assistance outside major population centers due to ongoing security threats.

The violence continues despite significant military resources deployed to counter insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin region. International counterterrorism support has weakened in recent years, creating security vacuums that armed groups have exploited.

Nigeria’s northeast has experienced over a decade of conflict since Boko Haram’s insurgency began in 2009. The group has displaced 2.3 million people since May 2013, with at least 250,000 fleeing to neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Humanitarian organizations continue working to provide assistance despite access constraints, though funding gaps remain significant. The persistent violence underscores challenges facing Nigeria’s government in restoring stability to territories affected by prolonged insurgency.