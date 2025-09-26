UN Adopts Global Declaration Against Disease Deaths

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a Political Declaration targeting noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions that kill 40 million people annually, following the fourth High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health held on September 25, 2025, in New York.

The declaration emerged from HLM4, where governments discussed accelerating global efforts to prevent and control NCDs and promote mental health, including through a one-third reduction of premature mortality from these conditions by 2030.

Katie Dain, Chief Executive Officer of the NCD Alliance, welcomed the broad governmental support while acknowledging the declaration’s limitations. “The unity we saw today proves that most governments are ready to take the baton on NCDs,” she stated, referencing the organization’s Call to Lead initiative.

The declaration will form the core framework to accelerate global NCD prevention and control from 2025, building on evidence and grounded in human rights principles. For the first time, governments agreed on specific targets to track and accelerate the NCD response, representing a significant advancement in global health governance.

The document integrates mental health considerations into NCD strategies and includes strong language on access to affordable medicines, technologies, and financial protection. These provisions address longstanding concerns about healthcare accessibility in developing nations where NCD burden is increasingly concentrated.

However, advocacy groups representing over three million people have criticized the agreement for weakening prevention commitments and accountability mechanisms. Despite the adoption, advocacy groups criticize the agreement for weakening prevention commitments and accountability mechanisms.

The declaration reportedly dilutes language on proven, cost-effective prevention measures, omits essential commitments on health taxes, and weakens recognition of civil society’s role in driving accountability. These compromises emerged from months of negotiation among member states with varying priorities and economic constraints.

The advocacy pressure came from over 2.5 million people from 115+ countries who urged governments to mobilize investment, accelerate implementation, and ensure accountability on NCDs ahead of the meeting.

NCDs including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and mental health conditions disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries, creating significant economic burdens on healthcare systems and families. The diseases account for approximately 74% of global deaths annually.

The declaration’s adoption represents a compromise between ambitious health advocates seeking stronger commitments and government negotiators balancing competing priorities and resource constraints. While civil society organizations expressed disappointment with certain provisions, they acknowledged the document as progress toward addressing the world’s leading causes of death and disability.

The document now moves through formal UN General Assembly processes for adoption as a resolution in the coming weeks. Implementation success will depend on national-level commitment to translating global commitments into concrete policies and resource allocation.

“Millions have spoken and they are right to demand more,” Dain emphasized, calling for committed leadership, clear accountability, and urgent investment to close the gap between commitment and meaningful change in addressing the global NCD crisis.