UMB Stockbrokers Returns to Merban Brand Name

UMB Stockbrokers Limited has reverted to its original name, Merban Stockbrokers Limited, effective July 1, 2025, according to a press release issued by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on Monday, November 25, 2025. The announcement marks the return to a brand identity the firm held before 2014.

The brokerage firm, which operates as a licensed dealing member of the GSE, notified the investing public through official channels including listed dealing members, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Securities Depository, and custodians. The name change does not affect the company’s operations, licensing status, or physical address.

This represents a reversal of a previous rebranding. In August 2014, the company changed its name from Merban Stockbrokers Limited to UMB Stockbrokers Limited, as announced in GSE Press Release 249 of that year. The firm has now returned to its original identity after operating under the UMB brand for approximately 11 years.

Merban Stockbrokers was originally established in 1975 and became one of the pioneer dealers on the Ghana Stock Exchange when the bourse commenced operations in 1990. The firm provides brokerage services, equity research, corporate finance advisory, portfolio management, and share valuation services to both individual and institutional clients.

The company holds a broker dealer license from the Securities and Exchange Commission and participates as a securities depository member. Throughout its five decade history, the firm has sponsored several notable initial public offerings and corporate actions for companies listed on the exchange, including transactions for SIC Insurance, GOIL Company Limited, and merger deals for financial institutions.

The announcement comes during a period of strong performance for Ghana’s equities market. As of November 24, 2025, the GSE Composite Index has gained 75.08 percent year to date, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index has surged 85.53 percent over the same period, making Ghana’s bourse one of Africa’s top performing markets in 2025.

The brokerage firm currently serves over 12,000 clients ranging from high net worth individuals and institutional investors to pension funds, insurance companies, and retail traders. Its parent organization, UMB Capital, operates multiple subsidiaries including Merban Properties Limited and Strategic Debt Solutions Limited, formerly known as Merban Asset Recovery Trust.

Company officials have not publicly stated reasons for returning to the Merban brand name. The firm continues to operate from its existing location in Accra and maintains all current service offerings and client relationships under the new legal name.

Trading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange continues with no disruption expected from the name change. The exchange has distributed the notification to all relevant market participants and regulatory bodies to ensure seamless recognition of the company under its reverted identity.