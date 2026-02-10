UMB Launches Revamped SpeedApp with Enhanced Security

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) launched a revamped version of its SpeedApp on Thursday, strengthening digital banking services with improved speed, enhanced security and a more intuitive user experience nearly a decade after the application’s original introduction.

The upgraded mobile banking platform was unveiled at the bank’s head office at SSNIT Emporium in Accra, introducing improved system performance, greater stability and a simplified interface designed to make everyday banking faster and easier for customers.

Tubuor Ofei Agyeman, Head of E Business at UMB, said the revamp was driven by customer expectations and technological advancement. The upgraded application is not simply a cosmetic change but represents a deliberate effort to deliver a faster, more reliable and more secure digital banking experience that customers can trust every day, he said.

The revamped SpeedApp incorporates enhanced security features including reinforced authentication protocols and strengthened transaction safeguards, providing customers with added protection as digital banking becomes increasingly central to daily life.

Customers can seamlessly access key services through the application including account management, fund transfers, bill payments and balance enquiries. The platform also offers cardless withdrawal capabilities, allowing users to withdraw cash from any UMB automated teller machine (ATM) without using a debit card through a special electronic token generated via the app.

Edem Knight Tay, Head of Corporate Communications at UMB, said the relaunch aligns the bank’s digital channels with its broader brand and transformation agenda. Digital banking now plays a central role in how customers interact with their banks, and the revamp ensures the SpeedApp reflects UMB’s current brand direction and commitment to delivering dependable, customer focused innovation, he said.

The SpeedApp features an embedded complaint system with 24 hour customer service support, making it convenient for customers to report issues and receive assistance. The application allows users to add, consolidate and monitor all customer accounts from a single platform.

Additional features include airtime top up services across all mobile networks, scan and pay functionality using QR codes, contact synchronisation for swift fund transfers, and data bundle purchases. Customers can also request services such as account statements and cheque books directly through the application.

Universal Merchant Bank operates a 24 hour contact centre ensuring customers receive timely support whenever needed. The round the clock service reinforces the bank’s commitment to reliability, accessibility and uninterrupted banking experiences regardless of the time of day.

The bank has also unveiled a fully revamped website designed to deliver a more seamless, intuitive and engaging customer experience. The new website strengthens UMB’s digital brand presence and competitive positioning by providing customers with easier access to products, services and essential information within a modern, user friendly interface.

The website serves as a critical touchpoint for digital customer acquisition, engagement and service delivery, supporting the bank’s broader growth ambitions. Together, the upgraded SpeedApp and revamped website reflect UMB’s commitment to innovation, accessibility and customer centric banking.

Universal Merchant Bank opened its doors to the public on March 15, 1972, as the premier merchant bank in Ghana. The bank acquired a universal banking license in 2005, transitioning from its original merchant banking focus to include retail banking operations.

The bank currently operates 35 branches across Ghana, three UMB Centres for Businesses located in Kumasi, Accra and Kasoa, and maintains a vast ATM network. UMB is certified under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 standard and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

The original SpeedApp was launched in May 2018, representing one of Ghana’s first agnostic mobile banking platforms capable of serving both customers and non customers. The application has undergone several updates over the years to improve functionality and user experience.

The relaunch underscores UMB’s strategic focus on combining technological innovation with trust, positioning the bank to meet evolving customer needs while delivering on its promise to help customers bank with confidence. The integrated approach combining modern digital platforms with continuous human support positions UMB as a digital first institution.

Ghana’s banking sector has experienced significant digital transformation in recent years, with mobile banking adoption accelerating following the COVID 19 pandemic. Mobile money transactions in Ghana reached GHS 1.5 trillion in 2024, reflecting growing reliance on digital financial services across the country.

The Bank of Ghana has encouraged financial institutions to strengthen digital infrastructure and cybersecurity measures while expanding financial inclusion through mobile and internet banking platforms. The central bank reported that mobile banking transactions increased by 68 percent year on year in 2024.

UMB customers are encouraged to download or update the SpeedApp to benefit from faster transactions, improved reliability and enhanced security features. The application is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices respectively.