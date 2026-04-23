UMB CEO sets 2030 target for Ghana to produce 70% of consumer goods

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, has challenged Ghana’s business community to commit to a specific and time-bound industrialisation target, saying the country should be manufacturing between 60 and 70 percent of its key consumer goods locally by 2030.

He made the call at the Accra media launch of the 10th Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Summit and Expo, scheduled for May 28, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, under the theme “Accelerating Ghana’s Economic Transformation: Driving Bold Reforms through Leadership, Technology, and Industrialisation for Sustainable Growth.”

Dr. Oti-Mensah said the test of transformation was straightforward: Ghana needed to produce what it consumed and export competitively. Policy documents, conference declarations, and strategy papers were secondary to that outcome. “Economic transformation is not a slogan, it is not a policy document, it is not a conference theme. It is a visible, measurable shift in behaviour and outcomes,” he said, calling for a decisive shift from an import-driven economy to one anchored in domestic production.

His remarks arrived at a moment of relative macroeconomic calm. Ghana’s economy grew by 5.9 percent in 2025, with declining inflation demonstrating that stability was achievable, though analysts cautioned such gains remained fragile without deliberate efforts to sustain them.

The banking sector has mirrored that recovery. Ghana’s commercial banks collectively posted a profit after tax of GH¢15 billion in 2025, up from GH¢10.4 billion in 2024, a 43.5 percent increase that outpaced the growth recorded the year before.

For manufacturers, the improving climate opens a window. Local production has long struggled to compete when a weak cedi inflated the cost of foreign-denominated inputs and banks, burdened by non-performing loans, tightened credit to productive sectors. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 18.9 percent in 2025, and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has set a target of reducing it to 10 percent by 2026, a threshold that would require stricter credit practices and enhanced risk management.

Dr. Oti-Mensah did not frame industrialisation as a government responsibility alone. The private sector, he argued, had to stop measuring itself by what it imported and start measuring itself by what it built. Drawing on his own institution’s experience, he said UMB’s balance sheet had nearly tripled within a year through what he described as execution discipline, citing it as evidence that ambitious targets were achievable when institutions committed to delivery rather than aspiration. “Results do not respect intention. They respond to execution,” he said.

The summit will feature a presidential dialogue and the launch of a CEO-Government Compact aimed at aligning public and private sector priorities.