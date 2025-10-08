Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian Oil Infrastructure Relentlessly

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure since early August, launching at least 28 strikes in a campaign designed to undermine Moscow’s financial capacity to sustain its invasion. The recent surge compares with a total of 21 strikes in the first seven months of the year, marking a significant escalation in Kyiv’s strategy.

BBC Verify counts 21 Russian oil refineries hit since January, already 48% more than in all of 2024. The campaign has targeted facilities across Russia, from the Kirishi refinery near St. Petersburg to installations in the Orenburg and Perm regions, forcing Moscow to respond with export restrictions and raising concerns about domestic fuel supplies.

Russia, the world’s third largest producer and second largest exporter of crude oil, relies heavily on petroleum revenues that reportedly comprised around 30 percent of its 2024 budget. The strikes appear to have achieved measurable impact on this critical revenue stream, though analysts debate the full extent of the damage.

Energy analysts report notable production declines at targeted facilities. Kyiv’s recent strikes on 10 Russian oil refineries have reportedly disrupted at least 17% of all of Russia’s refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day. Some estimates suggest production rates have dropped around 10 percent overall since the campaign intensified.

Moscow has responded to the disruptions by restricting petroleum product exports until year’s end and extending its ban on gasoline exports. In annexed Crimea, drivers are limited to five gallons of gas at the pump, while many Russian regions report fuel shortages at stations.

Russian refinery production had fallen to approximately 4.9 million barrels per day by mid September, roughly 400,000 barrels fewer than the first half of 2025, according to energy research firms. The shortage of refined products has widened the price gap between Russian crude and refined oil, with consumers bearing the burden of higher costs.

As of September 1, retail gasoline prices were 6.7 percent higher than at year end 2024, despite a sharp drop in crude oil prices during the same period, according to Rosstat, Russia’s state statistics agency. This disconnect between falling crude prices and rising fuel costs at the pump reflects the impact of reduced refining capacity.

Energy analysts warn that Russia’s situation could deteriorate further. Damaged refineries require extended periods to return to full operation, with repairs complicated by sanctions limiting access to Western technology and expertise. Ukraine’s new strategy of targeting oil refineries is taking its toll on Russia’s economy, dramatically cutting its refining capacity as the government seeks to balance massive military spending with falling revenue.

The strikes have forced Russia to redirect crude oil originally destined for domestic refineries toward export markets. During the recent period, domestic fuel making has slumped and seaborne crude sales surged by a similar amount. However, this redirection faces logistical challenges and a shrinking pool of willing importers operating outside Western sanctions frameworks.

Recent attacks have hit some of Russia’s most significant facilities. Ukrainian drones attacked a major Russian oil refinery in the Orenburg region and one of its largest chemical producers in the Perm region overnight, demonstrating Kyiv’s expanding reach across Russian territory.

Some analysts argue that Western sanctions haven’t delivered intended economic pressure, noting that delayed implementation allowed Russia to construct parallel trading systems. India continues purchasing Russian crude despite U.S. tariff increases, while China maintains substantial imports through complex financial arrangements.

The withdrawal of Western oil companies from Russia has contributed to sharp declines in energy sector investment, limiting the country’s ability to expand production. Russia currently produces around 9.25 million barrels per day, with maximum capacity of 9.45 million barrels per day, down from approximately 10 million before the invasion began.

U.S. envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg has raised the possibility of allowing Kyiv to conduct long range strikes on Russia using American weapons, which could potentially expand the targeting options available to Ukrainian forces. Such authorization would represent a significant policy shift for Washington.

The effectiveness of Ukraine’s refinery campaign reflects advances in drone technology and operational planning. Ukrainian forces have demonstrated ability to strike targets hundreds of kilometers inside Russian territory, overcoming air defense systems and achieving precision hits on complex industrial facilities.

As global crude prices continue falling, Russia faces a double squeeze of reduced export volumes and lower per barrel revenues. Some forecasts predict Brent crude could decline into the $50s, further compressing Russian earnings from petroleum exports that fund approximately one third of government operations.

The campaign represents one element of Ukraine’s broader strategy to degrade Russia’s capacity to sustain military operations. By targeting refineries rather than crude production facilities, Ukraine aims to maximize economic impact while potentially limiting environmental damage from uncontrolled oil fires.