Ukraine Works Urgently to Repair Chernobyl Shield After Drone Strike

Deep inside the silent remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian engineers are working urgently to repair a massive radiation shield severely damaged by a Russian drone strike, with full restoration expected to take years.

In February 2025, a Russian Geran 2 drone pierced a large hole through the roof of the New Safe Confinement (NSC), the €1.5 billion steel structure designed to prevent radioactive releases from the destroyed Reactor 4. The strike sparked a major fire in the outer cladding and damaged both internal and external layers of the protective arch.

Ten months after the attack, repair work continues, and it could take another three to four years before the outer dome regains its primary safety functions, plant director Sergiy Tarakanov told AFP in an interview from Kyiv in December 2025.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) completed a comprehensive safety assessment in late November 2025, confirming that the NSC had lost its primary safety functions, including confinement capability. However, the assessment found no permanent damage to load bearing structures or monitoring systems.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof, but timely and comprehensive restoration remains essential to prevent further degradation and ensure long term nuclear safety.

The protective structure was completed in 2019 and designed to last 100 years. It functions as a modern high tech replacement for the inner steel and concrete Sarcophagus, a defensive layer built hastily after the 1986 disaster. The NSC serves multiple purposes including preventing radioactive releases, protecting the reactor from external hazards, and facilitating eventual disassembly and decommissioning.

Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out the February 14 strike at Chernobyl, which the Kremlin denied. The site is located 65 miles north of Kyiv in the exclusion zone established after the world’s worst nuclear accident.

The task has been complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which saw Chernobyl fall under occupation from February 24 to March 31, 2022, during the early stages of the war. Russian forces captured the plant during the Battle of Kyiv and held staff hostage before withdrawing from Kyiv Oblast. While the occupation caused a temporary increase in radiation due to Russian forces disturbing soil in the Red Forest and releasing radioactive dust, the NSC survived that period undamaged.

Tarakanov told AFP that radiation levels at the site have remained stable and within normal limits despite the drone damage. Inside a modern control room, engineer Ivan Tykhonenko monitors 19 sensors and detection units, constantly tracking the state of the site.

Part of the 190 tonnes of uranium that were on site in 1986 melted, sank down into the reactor unit and sub reactor room, and still exists, Tykhonenko told AFP. The continuing presence of this radioactive material underscores the critical importance of maintaining the protective barriers.

Worries over the fate of the site run high. The plant director warned that another Russian hit or even a powerful nearby strike could cause the inner radiation shell to collapse, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

In 2026, with support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Chernobyl site will undertake additional temporary repairs to support reestablishment of the NSC’s confinement function, paving the way for full restoration once the conflict ends. The EBRD pledged financial support for repairs at an assembly meeting of the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account held on June 25, 2025, at its London headquarters.

A Grant Agreement was signed between the EBRD and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant to assess damage and develop a plan for emergency repair activities for the NSC outer cladding and sealing mechanisms. The meeting focused on plans for emergency repairs as well as subsequent steps to fully restore functionality.

The conflict has also disrupted power supplies to the site. On October 1, 2025, Russian airstrikes on the neighboring town of Slavutych cut power to the NSC for three hours. A similar strike in October targeted a substation near Chernobyl, cutting power flowing to the confinement structure.

Ukraine regularly reduces power at its nuclear plants following Russian strikes on its energy grid. The IAEA is conducting assessments across Ukraine to evaluate electrical substations critical for nuclear safety and security, examining damage and identifying steps to strengthen resilience of offsite power supplies.

International delegations have visited the site throughout 2025 to assess damage and monitor repair progress. In June, French officials including Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Noël Barrot visited the northern garage where the drone struck and inspected damage caused by the high explosive warhead. Norwegian officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority also visited in June.

The April 26, 1986 explosion at Reactor 4 spread radioactivity across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and beyond. More than 30 people were killed in the nearby city of Pripyat, with many others suffering symptoms from radiation exposure. Birth defects and cancer rates among residents in areas exposed to radiation remain high, according to the IAEA and World Health Organization.

The New Safe Confinement project was part of the Shelter Implementation Plan supported by the Chernobyl Shelter Fund. Construction began in 2004 with stabilization of the roof and western wall of the original shelter. The total cost of the Shelter Implementation Plan is estimated at around €2.15 billion, with the NSC accounting for €1.5 billion.

The French consortium Novarka with partners Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Bouygues Travaux Publics designed and built the structure. It was constructed offsite to minimize radiation exposure to workers, then slid over the existing Soviet built sarcophagus. Ownership was formally transferred to the Ukrainian government on July 10, 2019.

The IAEA maintains a permanent team at the Chernobyl site and has committed to continuing support for efforts to fully restore nuclear safety and security. Nearly four decades after the world’s worst nuclear accident, Chernobyl remains a symbol of both catastrophe and caution, with Ukraine’s current efforts highlighting how fragile atomic safety can be during armed conflict.