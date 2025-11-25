Ukraine Reportedly Agrees to US Brokered Peace Framework

Ukraine has reportedly agreed to the framework of a peace deal brokered by the United States in what could mark a significant first step toward ending the nearly four-year war with Russia.

Ukrainian officials reportedly accepted an amended peace proposal during talks that U.S. representatives held with a Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 25. A Russian delegation was also present in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, though it remains uncertain whether joint discussions occurred.

An unnamed U.S. official told ABC News that minor details still require resolution but that Ukrainian negotiators have agreed to the peace deal framework. “There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the official stated.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that Ukraine supports the essence of the peace deal framework following talks in Geneva last weekend. The official, who was not identified, added that the most sensitive issues would be discussed directly between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Whether Moscow will accept any amended agreement remains uncertain. The Kremlin has not commented on the Abu Dhabi discussions, with Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov telling reporters the government was monitoring media reports but had no new information to share.

“We still have nothing to say,” Peskov told journalists. He acknowledged that negotiations between Americans and Ukrainians are ongoing and that adjustments are being made to previously circulated text.

Peskov indicated the Kremlin understands that the text it unofficially received earlier has undergone changes. “At some point, the time will probably come when we will also establish contacts with the Americans and we will officially receive some information. For now, we have no new information,” he explained.

The reported developments follow weekend discussions in Geneva, suggesting intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict that began in February 2022. The war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, displaced millions of Ukrainians, and triggered a global energy and food crisis.

Trump, who took office in January 2025, had promised during his campaign to quickly end the Ukraine conflict. The president has maintained communication with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, positioning himself as a potential mediator.

The Abu Dhabi talks represent the latest in a series of diplomatic initiatives aimed at finding a negotiated settlement. Previous peace efforts have faltered over fundamental disagreements regarding territory, security guarantees and Ukraine’s geopolitical orientation.

Key sticking points in past negotiations have included the status of Ukrainian territories currently under Russian control, including Crimea and parts of the Donbas region. Security arrangements for Ukraine and the future of Western sanctions against Russia have also proven contentious.

The involvement of the UAE as a host suggests the Gulf state’s growing role in international diplomacy. Abu Dhabi has maintained relationships with both Moscow and Western capitals throughout the conflict, positioning itself as a potential neutral ground for sensitive discussions.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian officials have publicly detailed specific terms of any proposed agreement. The sensitivity of ongoing negotiations has kept most discussions behind closed doors, with officials cautious about revealing positions that could complicate talks.