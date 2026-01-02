Ukraine Fakes Death of Russian Paramilitary Leader in Intelligence Sting

Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) faked the death of Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), and claimed a bounty placed on his head by Russian intelligence services, HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov revealed on January 1. The announcement follows a statement issued on December 27 when the RVC publicly claimed its commander had been killed, an assertion now confirmed to have been part of a month long intelligence operation.

Kapustin was reported to have been killed in a drone strike while fighting for Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on December 27. The RVC confirmed his death on Sunday, with the group vowing revenge against Russian forces. The RVC press service announced that Kapustin died on the Zaporizhzhia front due to an enemy strike, with associates reporting that he died fearlessly and honorably.

The assassination was ordered by Russian intelligence services, which allocated $500,000 to carry out the crime. The commander of the Timur Special Unit reported directly to Budanov that Ukrainian intelligence not only protected Kapustin but also obtained the funds allocated for his assassination. Budanov stated that the half million dollars received for Kapustin’s elimination will strengthen the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

In a Telegram video, Budanov said “Welcome back to life,” while congratulating Kapustin and the intelligence team involved in the operation. Budanov personally addressed Kapustin during a video link following the operation, saying he was glad that the funds allocated for ordering the assassination went to help Ukraine’s struggle.

Kapustin expressed his readiness to return to the front, emphasizing that his absence did not affect the completion of combat tasks. He said his temporary absence did not affect the quality or success of combat mission execution and confirmed his readiness to move to the area of operations and continue commanding the RVC.

Kapustin, also known by the nom de guerre White Rex, is a Russian far right activist and militant who founded the RVC in 2022. A former football hooligan and neo Nazi activist from Moscow who spent much of his youth in Germany, Kapustin moved to Kyiv in 2017. Germany issued him an entry ban into the Schengen Area for efforts against the liberal democratic constitution and organizing neo Nazi martial arts events.

The interior ministry of Herbert Reul in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany, called him one of the most influential neo Nazi activists in Germany and noted that he professionalized the fighting subculture in the country. Kapustin led a clothing brand called White Rex, which featured violent, white nationalist and xenophobic elements.

The RVC, the largest of three anti Kremlin militias fighting on the side of Ukraine, is subordinate to HUR and is one of the various units of its International Legion. The Russian Volunteer Corps mounted cross border operations into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in 2023 and 2024. The group operates alongside other anti Kremlin Russian formations linked to Ukraine’s defense and security forces, like the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion.

Kapustin has been added to Rosfinmonitoring’s list of terrorists and extremists. On November 16, Russia’s 2nd Western District Military Court sentenced Kapustin in absentia to life imprisonment and also convicted him of treason and terrorist activities. The RVC is designated a terrorist organization in Russia and says its goal is to help restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its 1991 borders and overthrow President Vladimir Putin.

The public reveal marks the second known instance of pro Ukrainian figures faking their own deaths to the detriment of Moscow. The case bears a resemblance to that of anti Kremlin reporter Arkady Babchenko, who hit international headlines in 2018 by faking his own murder in collaboration with Ukrainian authorities. At a news conference the next day, Babchenko reappeared in person, stunning the world and sparking anger among journalists and press freedom groups across the globe.

Ukraine’s military intelligence described the outcome as a major failure for Russian special services, emphasizing that the attempted assassination not only failed but also strengthened Ukrainian special units instead. Military expert Ivan Timochko noted that the failed assassination attempt on Kapustin would have serious consequences for the Russian leadership.