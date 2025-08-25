Ukraine and US to discuss framework for peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that Ukrainian and American teams will meet this week to develop a framework for potential peace negotiations with Russia.

Speaking alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelensky said he would discuss the initiative with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg later Monday. The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“It seems to me that we will have a basic plan for security guarantees. I think that the details still require time. More work needs to be done,” Zelensky told reporters. He added that he wanted to understand from the American side whether Russia was ready for negotiations.

Kellogg said recently that a peace plan for the two warring nations could come within “days and weeks” rather than months, indicating accelerated diplomatic momentum under the Trump administration.

However, recent reports suggest diplomatic challenges ahead. Russian officials reportedly told U.S. counterparts they didn’t want Kellogg at peace talks, calling him “too close to Ukraine” and “not our kind of person”.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had begun arranging a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement represents Trump’s most concrete step toward fulfilling his campaign promise to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

Kellogg announced that Europe would be excluded from initial talks aimed at ending the conflict, marking a significant shift in diplomatic approach from previous multilateral efforts.

The proposed negotiations come as both sides face mounting pressure to find a diplomatic solution. Ukraine continues to defend against Russian advances while seeking security guarantees from Western allies. Russia has maintained its territorial demands throughout the conflict.

Zelensky’s emphasis on security guarantees suggests Ukraine seeks binding commitments from allies before entering formal negotiations. The details of any potential agreement remain under discussion between Ukrainian and American officials.

The timing of this week’s planned meetings indicates both sides may be moving toward more structured diplomatic engagement after nearly three years of warfare. However, significant obstacles remain regarding territorial disputes and security arrangements.