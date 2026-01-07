UK Wealth Exodus Could Double in 2026

Wealthy individuals are leaving the United Kingdom at an accelerating rate, with departures expected to potentially double in 2026 according to deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm. The exodus reflects mounting concerns over tax changes, regulatory burdens and diminishing economic competitiveness.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, says financial advisers across major centres are reporting sustained increases in enquiries from UK based clients exploring relocation options. These conversations have shifted from whether to move to how to move, signalling a fundamental change in sentiment among internationally mobile families and entrepreneurs.

The firm attributes the acceleration to policy changes introduced in recent budgets, particularly measures confirmed in the 2025 Budget. These include the end of the non domiciled (non-dom) tax regime, higher capital gains and inheritance taxes, and expanded worldwide income taxation for long term residents.

Green says strategic relocation planning now sits at the centre of decision making for globally mobile wealth. When families and business owners start asking how to move rather than whether to move, intent becomes clear, he notes. Those conversations are increasingly happening every day.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong are positioning themselves to attract mobile capital through predictable tax frameworks and investor friendly residency schemes. These countries have turned wealth attraction into a deliberate competition for capital and talent.

External forecasts from wealth migration analysts point to record net outflows of millionaires from the UK in 2025, establishing a baseline that deVere Group believes represents only a starting point. Every signal points to acceleration rather than slowdown, Green says.

The economic implications extend beyond simple emigration statistics. High net worth individuals play disproportionate roles in private investment, entrepreneurship, venture funding and philanthropy. Their departure reshapes domestic liquidity, business formation and the long term depth of capital markets.

Green warns that when wealth moves, economic gravity moves with it. Capital takes more than tax revenue. Investment energy, risk appetite and long term commitment travel with it.

Some affluent families will maintain UK presence through dual base lifestyles and diversified structures, but the overall pattern suggests a structural rise in outward mobility rather than temporary adjustment. The interaction between tax policy, regulatory direction and global competition for talent is expected to remain a defining force in investor behaviour throughout 2026.

International mobility now sits at the centre of financial planning, Green concludes, as entrepreneurs and investors align themselves with environments offering clarity, tax efficiency and long term confidence.