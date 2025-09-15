UK, US Sign Nuclear Deal Creating Jobs

The UK and US are set to sign a major agreement this week to accelerate nuclear power development. The partnership promises thousands of jobs, lower energy costs, and stronger energy security during President Trump’s state visit.

The deal will unlock billions in private investment and streamline licensing for nuclear projects. Approval times will drop from four years to just two under the new framework.

Branded the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, the initiative will fast-track joint ventures across both nations. The agreement includes construction of up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool by US group X-Energy and UK’s Centrica. The project will power 1.5 million homes and create 2,500 jobs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called it “a golden age of nuclear” that would put both countries at the forefront of global innovation. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said it would deliver clean, homegrown energy and drive economic growth.

The broader programme carries a value of up to £40 billion. Plans include an £11 billion project to repurpose the former Cottam coal plant in Nottinghamshire as a nuclear-powered data hub. Another £80 million project will install a micro modular reactor at London Gateway port.

Beyond power generation, the partnership will boost fusion energy research. Both countries aim to cut reliance on Russian nuclear material by 2028.

Industry experts welcome the announcement amid growing energy demands. The nuclear sector already generated an extra £4.2 billion in gross value added in 2024 compared to 2021, according to Oxford Economics research for the Nuclear Industry Association.

The timing proves critical as aging reactors face decommissioning. Nuclear’s share of UK electricity has declined from 25 percent in the 1990s to about 15 percent today. Officials say the partnership is vital to meet rising demand from AI and data infrastructure.

The International Energy Agency predicts nuclear energy will generate record electricity levels in 2025, with more than 70 gigawatts of new capacity under development globally.

The agreement represents a strategic shift toward energy independence. Recent geopolitical tensions have highlighted the importance of domestic energy security and reduced dependence on imports.

Both governments view advanced nuclear technology as essential for achieving net zero emissions targets while maintaining grid stability. The partnership positions the UK and US as leaders in next-generation nuclear innovation.

Construction on the first joint projects is expected to begin within 18 months. The initiative will create opportunities across manufacturing, engineering, and specialized nuclear services sectors.