UK Spouse Visa Changes Create Uncertainty for Ghanaian Couples

The UK government maintains its £29,000 annual income requirement for spouse visas despite migration experts recommending lower financial thresholds in a comprehensive review published in June 2025.

The Migration Advisory Committee’s report, finalized on June 3, 2025, recommended against further increases to the minimum income requirement and indicated that lowering current financial requirements would be appropriate. However, the £29,000 threshold that took effect in April 2024 remains in place, creating ongoing challenges for Ghanaian couples seeking family reunification.

The current situation leaves thousands of Ghanaian families in limbo as they navigate requirements that significantly exceed comparable policies in other developed nations. Immigration lawyers report sustained demand for spouse visa consultations from Ghanaian couples since the threshold doubled from the previous £18,600 requirement.

The Conservative government had originally planned staged increases reaching £38,700 by early 2025, but the Labour government commissioned the Migration Advisory Committee review following public criticism. The review’s recommendations to lower rather than raise thresholds have created expectations for policy changes that have yet to materialize.

Ghana’s economic profile compounds these challenges for applicants. Many Ghanaian couples rely on domestic earning potential that makes the £29,000 requirement particularly demanding compared to applicants from countries with extensive European diaspora networks and higher average incomes.

English language requirements add another layer of complexity for Ghanaian applicants. Initial applications require Common European Framework level A1 proficiency, rising to B1 for indefinite leave to remain. While many Ghanaians benefit from English-language education systems, formal testing requirements can create delays and additional costs.

Medical requirements mandate tuberculosis screening for Ghanaian applicants residing in the country for more than six months. This process, conducted at approved facilities, can extend application timelines and represents an additional financial burden for couples already struggling to meet income thresholds.

Processing times for spouse visas from Ghana currently average 12-24 weeks for standard applications. Complex cases requiring additional documentation or Home Office inquiries can take significantly longer, prolonging family separations during an already stressful process.

The disconnect between expert recommendations and current policy creates strategic challenges for Ghanaian couples. Those qualifying under current rules face pressure to proceed with applications, while others hope for threshold reductions that may never materialize given the government’s silence since the June review.

Immigration solicitors specializing in family cases report success rates above 95% for comprehensively prepared applications, emphasizing the importance of professional guidance for Ghanaian couples navigating complex requirements. Self-represented applicants face significantly lower approval rates and longer processing times.

The pathway to permanent residence requires maintaining relationships and meeting financial obligations for five consecutive years before qualifying for indefinite leave to remain. British citizenship becomes available one year after obtaining permanent status, provided applicants meet residency and character requirements.

Economic implications extend beyond individual families to bilateral Ghana-UK relations. Remittances from Ghanaian immigrants in Britain contribute substantially to Ghana’s foreign exchange earnings, making family reunification policies important for both nations’ economic interests.

Community organizations supporting Ghanaian immigrants report increased demand for financial advice and application assistance as couples restructure their finances to meet current requirements. Many are exploring alternative income sources or delaying applications while hoping for policy changes.

The government’s continued adherence to the £29,000 threshold despite expert recommendations suggests political considerations may override economic analysis in family immigration policy. This approach potentially prioritizes headline migration numbers over evidence-based policymaking.

As September 2025 progresses with no announced policy changes, Ghanaian couples face difficult decisions about timing applications under current rules versus waiting for potential future reforms that may never arrive.