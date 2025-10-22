UK Regulators Ban Hamilton and Chelsea Gambling Adverts

Gambling advertisements featuring Formula 1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and the Chelsea Football Club logo have been banned in the United Kingdom after regulators ruled they could strongly appeal to children.

The Advertising Standards Authority announced that ads produced by betting firms Kwiff and Betway breached UK advertising rules following separate investigations into complaints. Both companies have been warned against featuring individuals or imagery that could attract people under 18.

Betway’s YouTube advertisement, shown in May, featured football fans wearing clothing displaying the Chelsea badge. Kwiff’s post on X (formerly Twitter) in July promoted the British Grand Prix using an image of Hamilton.

The complaint against Kwiff was raised by a University of Bristol researcher who believed the post could attract under 18s. The post featured a photograph of Hamilton with the caption highlighting a “potentially huge weekend” at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, alongside an 18+ symbol and the BeGambleAware.org logo.

Kwiff, operated by Eaton Gate Gaming, argued that its data suggested Hamilton appealed mainly to an older audience. The company said the post was meant to promote a blog article offering editorial commentary, not gambling services directly. Kwiff has since reviewed its social media accounts and removed any content that displayed mainstream sportspeople.

However, the ASA wasn’t convinced. The authority cited Hamilton’s 150,000 UK based Instagram followers under the age of 18, his appearance in the F1 24 video game (which has an age rating of three years old and above), and his role as a storyteller on the BBC’s CBeebies programme last year as examples of his youth appeal.

The regulator concluded that Kwiff would have been aware of the possibility that Hamilton had strong appeal to minors given his significant public profile and presence across multiple media platforms.

In a separate decision, the ASA also ruled against Betway’s advertisement. The authority said YouTube was an unsuitable platform for gambling promotions because advertisers could not guarantee that under 18s would not see them, noting that it was likely a significant number of children had not used their real date of birth when signing up to YouTube.

Betway defended its use of Chelsea’s logo, pointing out that as the club’s official European betting partner, it had contractual rights to feature the branding. The company also argued that YouTube’s advertising policies already provided safeguards to limit exposure of age restricted content to minors.

Betway warned that banning the advert could set a damaging precedent for gambling sponsorships in sport.

The ASA clarified that it would have been acceptable for the Chelsea logo to appear in a standalone context, such as at the end of the ad, where it would act as a visual reference to a subject of the gambling activity. However, the logo was prominently displayed on fans’ scarves, lanyards, hats, team shirts in wall displays, and on backdrops within the stadium building.

The authority concluded that depicting the team logo in an advertisement showing a stadium experience for fans was likely to strongly appeal to children and young people who supported Chelsea or followed football more widely.

Both rulings reflect the ASA’s growing scrutiny of gambling promotions that risk appealing to younger audiences through popular athletes and football branding. The decisions come as UK regulators continue tightening controls on gambling advertising to protect minors from exposure to betting content.

The BBC has contacted Kwiff, Betway, Hamilton’s representatives, and Chelsea FC for comment on the rulings.