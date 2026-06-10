UK Orders Phone Makers to Shield Children From Nudity

Britain has given Apple, Google and other technology firms three months to activate tools on children’s devices that block taking, sending or viewing nude images, or face new laws.

The ultimatum matters well beyond the UK because it targets the device itself rather than individual apps or websites, a model other governments, including Ghana’s, are watching as they weigh their own child protection rules.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the measure at London Tech Week on Monday, and the requirement covers both existing and new smartphones and tablets. Companies must switch on built in features or deploy technical fixes that detect and block nude images for users under 18. The Home Office says the move would make Britain the first country where children cannot take, share or view naked pictures on their devices. If firms fail to comply, the government will legislate to force them, with fines and potential criminal liability for tech executives under consideration as a last resort.

On privacy, the government insists the blocking happens entirely on the device, with no data collection, monitoring or reporting, and adults can still access lawful adult content by proving their age.

The data behind the policy is grim. The Home Office says 91 percent of online child sexual abuse reports recorded in 2024 involved self generated content, with children as young as five groomed or coerced into producing explicit images. Separate police figures show 36,829 offences involving indecent images of children recorded across the UK between April 2024 and March 2025, up almost 10 percent on the previous year, prompting the children’s charity NSPCC to demand exactly this kind of mandatory device level protection. Starmer warned that if companies choose not to act, “we will act and we will change the law.”

The debate has a live parallel in Ghana. Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Sam George recently announced that government is considering a law requiring photo identification from anyone seeking to access pornographic websites, also framed as protecting minors from explicit content. The proposal drew both praise and criticism, with opponents arguing the minister was overreaching and neglecting broader cybersecurity duties.

The two approaches differ in mechanics, with the UK building the wall into the device and Ghana proposing checks at the website gate, but both governments are betting that voluntary industry action has failed. The UK’s three month clock will show whether the world’s biggest device makers comply under threat or force the first test of the new law.