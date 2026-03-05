UK MP’s Husband Held in China Spying Probe as London Issues Beijing Warning

A Scottish Labour Member of Parliament (MP) has publicly denied any connection to Chinese interests after her husband was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of spying for China, in an operation that has prompted the British government to formally confront Chinese officials in both London and Beijing.

David Taylor, 39, was arrested at an address in London on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, alongside two other men aged 43 and 68 who were detained at separate addresses in Powys and Pontyclun in Wales. All three remain in custody. Counter-terrorism officers also searched six properties in connection with the investigation, including an address in East Kilbride in Scotland linked to Taylor’s wife, Joani Reid, the Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven.

Taylor is listed as a lobbyist on Reid’s official parliamentary register of interests and is the director of Earthcott Limited, a public relations and communications consultancy. He is also the director of policy and programmes at Asia House, a London-based think tank focused on strengthening economic and political ties between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Reid, who sits on the influential Home Affairs Select Committee, said in a statement that she had no reason to believe her husband had violated the law. “I have never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law. I am not part of my husband’s business activities and neither I nor my children are part of this investigation, and we should not be treated by media organisations as though we are,” she said.

She also set out in detail her lack of professional engagement with China throughout her parliamentary career, stating she had never visited China, never spoken on China-related matters in the House of Commons, never raised questions on China, and as far as she was aware had never met Chinese businesses, diplomats or government employees in her capacity as an MP.

In Parliament, UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis confirmed that Chinese officials had been formally challenged following the arrests. He told MPs the investigation relates to foreign interference targeting UK democracy and warned that proven attempts by China to interfere in British sovereign affairs would result in severe consequences.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, described the arrests as part of a proactive, ongoing investigation and said police do not believe there is any imminent or direct threat to public safety.

The arrests come weeks after Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Beijing, and have reignited debate in Westminster over British policy toward China. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called on the government to treat China as a security threat and criticised Starmer’s administration for approving a large new Chinese embassy in London.

The three men were detained under the National Security Act 2023, which provides UK intelligence agencies and law enforcement with expanded powers to detect and disrupt state-directed threats.