UK MP Takes xAI to Court Over Deepfakes

A British lawmaker sued Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) firm xAI on June 3, claiming its Grok chatbot generated fake sexualized images of her without consent.

Jess Asato, who represents Lowestoft in the UK parliament, filed the claim at the High Court under the UK Data Protection Act and for misuse of private information. Her legal team says an AI generated image placed her likeness in a bikini without her knowledge or agreement.

The suit differs from most legal disputes over harmful AI content. Rather than pursuing the user who generated the image, Asato’s lawyers are targeting xAI directly, arguing that design choices built into Grok made such outputs foreseeable. If the court accepts that argument, it would shift AI developer liability closer to a product liability standard, where a manufacturer may be held accountable for foreseeable harm arising from design decisions.

xAI reportedly restricted Grok from producing sexualized images of real individuals after the allegations became public. Asato argues the modification does not undo what the original design enabled. xAI had not publicly responded to the lawsuit at the time of publication.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the alleged images “disgusting” and expressed public support for the lawsuit.

More than 100 organizations, including Women’s Aid, Rape Crisis England and Wales, and the Mental Health Foundation, joined a statement backing the case. The coalition also cited research estimating that between late December 2025 and early January 2026, Grok produced around three million AI generated sexualized images of women and children, many of which then circulated on X. The UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology had already told parliament in January that such material spreading on X was unlawful in certain instances, with some images meeting the definition of child sexual abuse imagery, and warned platforms that regulatory action would follow inaction.

Ghana’s Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) already covers much of the conduct at the heart of the case. Section 62 criminalizes the creation, possession, and distribution of indecent images of children through electronic devices and carries prison terms of five to ten years. Section 67 makes it a criminal offence to distribute intimate images of an identifiable person without consent where the intent is to cause serious emotional distress.

Those provisions would likely reach the harm described in the UK action where victims are identifiable and images were distributed without consent.

The harder question is one Act 1038 does not directly answer. Where a company designs a product that generates harmful content at scale without adequate safeguards, does that company bear legal responsibility? Ghana’s law, as written, targets the individual who creates or shares unlawful material. It does not assign liability to the developer who built the system that produced it.

That is the argument Asato is pressing in London. A ruling in her favor would give other regulators and legislators a framework to consider. For Ghana, where AI tools are growing more accessible, the question of developer and platform accountability when AI enables harm at scale may arrive sooner than existing law can address.