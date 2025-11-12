UK Justice Secretary Reveals 91 Prisoners Mistakenly Released Since April

Britain’s Justice Secretary David Lammy disclosed on Tuesday that 91 inmates were accidentally released from custody between April 1 and October 31, 2025, with three prisoners remaining at large, including one who has been free since August 2024.

Addressing the House of Commons on November 12, Lammy apologised to victims and acknowledged the figures reflect a prison system under severe strain. He revealed that 262 inmates were mistakenly released in the year to March 2025, representing a 128% increase from the 115 wrongful releases in the previous 12 months.

The three fugitives currently at large include a foreign national serving time for a Class B drug offence who was mistakenly released in August 2024. Another British national was freed in error in December 2024 while detained for failing to surrender to police. The third, also a British national, was released in June this year while serving a sentence for aggravated burglary. Lammy confirmed that none of the three are convicted sex offenders according to their prison records.

Lammy, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, told Members of Parliament that the government inherited a failing criminal justice system. He stated that officials are investigating another potential release in error on November 3, who may also still be at large, though details remain unclear.

A Number 10 spokesman acknowledged on Tuesday that the public has every right to be shocked by these figures. The spokesman noted that while releases in error are statistically rare, they have been rising from an average of nine per month in 2023 to 17 per month in 2024.

The revelations follow intense scrutiny after two prisoners were mistakenly released from Her Majesty’s Prison Wandsworth last week. Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was accidentally freed on October 29 but was recaptured nine days later in Islington after a member of the public recognised him from a newspaper photo. William “Billy” Smith, 35, convicted of fraud offences, was wrongly released on November 4 before voluntarily surrendering himself on November 7.

Lammy explained that the error leading to Kaddour-Cherif’s release occurred in September, before enhanced security checks were implemented. He told legislators that Kaddour-Cherif was charged with burglary at Snaresbrook Crown Court and a warrant was issued to Her Majesty’s Prison Pentonville for his remand. Contrary to established procedures, the warrant was forwarded by email to Her Majesty’s Prison Wandsworth when Kaddour-Cherif was transferred, but staff failed to pick it up.

These incidents followed the high-profile case of Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker and sex offender who was mistakenly freed from Her Majesty’s Prison Chelmsford on October 24. Kebatu had been convicted for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. His release sparked a three-day manhunt and protests in Epping, Essex, before he was recaptured and subsequently deported.

During Prime Minister’s Questions the previous week, Lammy faced criticism for repeatedly refusing to confirm whether additional asylum seekers had been wrongly released since Kebatu. Conservative Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick accused the government of endangering the public and claimed the crisis was bigger than officials had admitted.

In response to the escalating problem, Lammy announced a 10 million pound investment over six months in artificial intelligence and other technology to digitise the current paper-based release procedures. The government plans to establish a rapid-access courts hotline enabling prison personnel to verify outstanding warrants before releasing inmates.

Lammy has also requested Dame Lynne Owens, a former police chief, to broaden her investigation into the releases in error. The expanded inquiry will examine data collection and publication practices regarding wrongful releases. Additionally, a specialist team of data scientists will analyse historical release records to identify systemic failures.

A justice performance board has been established to oversee reforms aimed at preventing future errors. Lammy emphasised that the government has implemented tougher release checks, summoned prison governors for consultations, and deployed technology experts to address fundamental flaws in prisoner discharge processes.

Prison staff speaking anonymously to media outlets described a system stretched beyond capacity. Officers explained that such errors occur more frequently than the public realises because facilities are overcrowded and understaffed, making comprehensive monitoring of prisoner movements nearly impossible.

One officer noted that category B prisons handle daily movements of inmates for court dates and visits, creating numerous opportunities for administrative failures when facilities lack adequate personnel. The officer attributed these mistakes to broader underfunding across the prison system.

Weekend reports initially suggested four prisoners had been released in error, with two freed in June 2025 and two in 2024. However, government sources later clarified on Monday that one individual had never actually been released in error and was miscounted among those who had been freed wrongly. This separate case of administrative confusion underscores the wider data management problems plaguing the custodial estate.

Lammy offered what he termed an unequivocal apology to all who have faced worry or worse as a result of releases in error. He specifically expressed contrition to the family of the teenage girl assaulted by Kebatu and pledged that the government would do whatever it takes to protect the public.

The Justice Secretary told the House that bearing down on these numbers remains a priority, describing them as symptomatic of a prison system under horrendous strain. He promised new guardrails around what he characterised as an archaic system, including comprehensive reviews of specific failings and modernisation of prison processes and coordination with courts.

Downing Street acknowledged that fixing the prisons crisis cannot happen overnight but insisted the government has taken immediate action. Officials emphasised that the crisis reflects systemic problems inherited by the current administration rather than failures that emerged recently.

Opposition politicians maintained pressure on the government throughout the parliamentary session. Jenrick declared that the public was being endangered as the situation deteriorates week after week with no resolution in sight. He suggested the government had concealed the full scale of the problem until forced to disclose it.

The controversy has intensified debate about prison capacity, staffing levels, and technological infrastructure across the United Kingdom’s custodial system. Prison reform advocates argue that chronic underfunding has created conditions where administrative errors become inevitable rather than exceptional.

Whether the government’s proposed technological solutions and enhanced procedures can address the root causes remains uncertain. The 10 million pound investment represents a significant commitment to modernisation, though critics question whether it sufficiently addresses underlying staffing and capacity constraints.

The three prisoners still at large pose ongoing concerns for public safety, though Lammy’s assurance that none are sex offenders provides some reassurance. Authorities continue efforts to locate and return them to custody while implementing measures to prevent similar releases.