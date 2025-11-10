UK Income Tax Rise Appears Inevitable Says Financial Adviser

Income tax rises in the United Kingdom (UK) now appear almost certain in the upcoming Budget, warns Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to deliver her first Budget on November 26, 2025.

Green’s comments follow Reeves’ description of the upcoming Budget as difficult in a BBC interview on Monday afternoon, during which she refused to rule out tax increases. The language has shifted from reassurance to justification, with talk of necessary choices and doing what’s right for the country representing political code for higher personal taxation, according to Green.

The deVere CEO believes income tax is likely to rise because it represents the single biggest and most reliable source of government revenue. Income tax raises far more money than capital gains or inheritance taxes, making it the fastest way for the Treasury to close the fiscal gap.

Reeves faces one of the toughest budgets in years as she attempts to fill a deep fiscal gap while maintaining credibility with markets. The combination of sluggish growth, high debt servicing costs, and stubborn inflation means the Treasury’s options are narrowing rapidly. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), a think tank, has urged Reeves to come up with 50 billion pounds worth of measures.

The UK government’s borrowing costs remain near multi decade highs, with public debt topping 97 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The interest burden on the debt pile continues crushing government finances, forcing the Chancellor to find revenue sources as alternatives diminish.

Economists at NIESR believe raising income tax is now the least bad option for restoring public finances, suggesting a 2 percentage point rise in the basic rate from 20 percent to 22 percent as the minimum necessary step. Such a move could raise around 20 billion pounds per year, while an additional 5 percentage point rise on the higher 40 percent rate could bring in another 10 billion pounds.

For the average worker earning 35,000 pounds annually, a 2 percentage point increase would mean roughly 400 pounds less in take home pay each year. Together, these increases would cover much of the fiscal gap but would trim about one percentage point off economic growth next year and leave many households with less disposable income.

Capital gains tax and dividend tax increases have been widely discussed and may still materialize, but these alone will not deliver the scale of revenue needed. Income tax remains the government’s most efficient lever, though politically painful.

deVere Group has consistently warned for more than six months that tax rises are likely in the Budget. Green noted that promising more public investment, managing record borrowing, and avoiding raising taxes indefinitely cannot work together because the arithmetic does not add up.

Politically, an income tax rise could be presented as temporary or targeted, though history teaches such measures rarely roll back. Green expects it to be framed as a shared sacrifice to restore stability, with hints that once growth improves, thresholds will be reviewed, but once revenue streams are opened, they rarely close.

Middle earners will feel the impact most, according to Green. Fiscal drag has already pulled millions into higher brackets as wages rise faster than thresholds. An explicit increase would deepen that squeeze, risking undermining disposable incomes just as consumer confidence shows early signs of recovery.

The Budget will send an important message to international markets. Reeves walks a fine line between reassuring investors that the UK is fiscally responsible and avoiding a public backlash. Income tax hikes will signal discipline to bond markets but risk dampening growth in the short term.

On Tuesday, Reeves said that as she takes decisions on both tax and spending, she will do what is necessary to protect families from high inflation and interest rates, protect public services from a return to austerity, and ensure that the economy handed down to future generations is secure with debt under control. She stated each of us must do our bit, raising expectations of a break from Labour’s election pledge not to raise major taxes.

Labour’s election manifesto promised not to raise taxes for working people, a phrase widely understood to exclude income tax, National Insurance (NI), and Value Added Tax (VAT). However, Reeves’ recent comments have blurred that line. By saying we will all have to contribute, Reeves has signalled that coming tax changes may not be confined to the rich.

The Treasury is reportedly considering a proposal from the Resolution Foundation, a think tank with close ties to the Treasury, to raise income tax by 2 percentage points while cutting national insurance by the same amount. The foundation framed the measure as a switch plan that would help iron out unfairness in the system by spreading the tax burden across a wider group, including pensioners and landlords.

The UK economy grew by just 0.1 percent in August 2025, while inflation stood at 3.8 percent in recent months, nearly double the Bank of England’s 2 percent target. In a fresh blow to the Chancellor, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to cut its productivity growth predictions for the next five years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to reaffirm Labour’s commitment not to raise income tax, NI or VAT during Wednesday’s session in the Commons, representing the strongest indication yet that the government may abandon its manifesto commitments while attempting to address public finance challenges.

Should Reeves proceed with an income tax increase in the Budget on November 26, she would become the first Chancellor to increase the basic income tax rate since the 1970s, when Denis Healey lifted the rate from 30 to 33 percent.

Green concluded that the government has spent weeks softening the ground for this move. The talk of difficult decisions and responsibility is about expectation management. Income tax is about to rise not because the Chancellor wants it to, but because she has no other credible choice left. The markets will welcome fiscal honesty, but households will feel the strain. This Budget will test political nerve and economic realism in equal measure.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch criticized Reeves’ speech as a laundry list of excuses, claiming Reeves blamed everyone else for her own choices. Badenoch questioned whose priority it is to pay more tax and took aim at Reeves’ promise of fair decisions.

Following Reeves’ speech, the government’s long term borrowing costs edged lower after the Chancellor reiterated an ironclad commitment to her fiscal rules and a commitment to bring debt down. Yields on UK government bonds, also known as gilts, fell as much as six basis points to 4.38 percent, while the 30 year yield dropped to its lowest level since April at 5.15 percent at one stage.