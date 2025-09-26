UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Forum showcases Ghana’s investment potential

The 2-Day UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Forum has officially opened in Accra with a strong focus on industrial transformation, strategic partnerships, and financing for priority growth sectors.

Organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) in collaboration with the UK Government, Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programmes Secretariat, and DMA Invest, Day 1 of the forum brought together UK investors, Ghanaian businesses, and senior government officials to deepen dialogue and strengthen commercial collaboration between the two countries.

Delivering the keynote address, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, Hon. Sampson Ahi, highlighted Ghana’s ongoing efforts to accelerate its industrialisation agenda and attract investment.

He assured participants of the government’s readiness to create the right environment for private sector growth, noting that Ghana’s position as the home of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat gives the country a unique strategic advantage.

“Our government is committed to building a competitive investment climate and deepening UK-Ghana collaboration,” Hon. Ahi stated. “This forum creates the ideal environment for UK businesses to explore opportunities and form strategic partnerships with local firms.”

Speaking under the theme “Ghana’s Industrial Transformation Agenda: Strategic Entry Points for UK Business Partnerships”, the Deputy Minister outlined key sectors open for investment, including agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and textiles.

He referenced successful UK-backed ventures such as Blue Skies and Demeter Ghana LTD. as case studies that demonstrate the potential of UK-Ghana trade relationships under the UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement.

A major highlight of the forum was a presentation on Ghana’s 24H+ Economy initiative. Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programmes, Mr. Goosie Tanoh, explained that the policy is designed to create jobs, expand production capacity, and boost economic activity on a round-the-clock basis.

“Achieving the vision of the 24-Hour Economy requires targeted investment, access to long-term financing, and strong public-private partnerships,” Mr. Tanoh said.

He added that the initiative has the potential to transform agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and technology, positioning Ghana as a hub for both regional and global trade.

In line with Ghana’s development priorities, discussions also explored financing opportunities for private sector growth, and the realities of doing business in Ghana from the perspective of UK businesses already operating in Ghana.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to building stronger trade relations with Ghana. “The UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement offers immense opportunities for businesses on both sides to scale, innovate, and thrive,” he said. “We are here to collaborate, to support, and to help unlock the full potential of this relationship.”

Annika Craine, Director of Partnerships with DMA Invest – a trade and investment consultancy helping the UK Government and businesses facilitate capital flows into markets outside of the G20, shared that her outfit led the delegation of UK businesses to the forum because of the opportunities Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Programmes present.

“Some of the businesses are experts in infrastructure, financing, and insurance – companies who are here to impact and add value to the economy. We look forward to seeing the impact that the partnerships, networking, and deal-making will bring.”

The Executive Director of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Adjoba Kyiamah, emphasised the strategic importance of the forum in advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

“This forum is incredibly important to us at the UKGCC because our work is centred on engaging with both the Ghana and UK governments on behalf of our member companies,” she said.

“Both governments are pursuing robust growth strategies, and these align perfectly with the interests of our member businesses, which are committed to viability, sustainability, and contributing meaningfully to both economies.”

Kyiamah explained that the two-day event provides a practical platform for direct engagement between UK investors and Ghana-based businesses, with the aim of fostering partnerships and generating tangible business deals.

She further underscored the UKGCC’s role as the leading voice of UK-Ghana private sector collaboration, stating: “As part of the global network of British Chambers of Commerce, we provide a vital platform for our members to connect, collaborate, and thrive.

We actively advocate for a business-friendly environment both in Ghana and the UK, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support the success and sustainability of our member businesses.”

She encouraged businesses interested in strengthening trade and investment between the two countries to engage with the UKGCC, assuring that the UKGCC remains open and ready to assist.

The forum concluded with business delegations to the ministries of Finance; Trade, Agribusiness & Industry; and Food and Agriculture.