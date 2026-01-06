UK Ghana Summit Targets Diaspora Investment Growth

The United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana are set to convene the inaugural London to Accra Economic Growth Summit this week, bringing together policymakers, investors, and creative industry leaders to strengthen bilateral ties. The event forms part of a broader campaign designed to transform diaspora connections into concrete trade and investment opportunities.

Approximately 200 participants will gather at Bank of Ghana headquarters for panel discussions exploring how remittances from the British Ghanaian diaspora can fuel entrepreneurship, education, housing development, and innovation. The summit organizers describe these financial flows as vital yet underutilized resources that could generate significant economic returns for both nations.

Ghana’s creative industries will feature prominently throughout the program. Sessions will examine how music, fashion, film, and digital culture from Ghanaian creators are reshaping international markets and attracting investment interest. The event aims to position these sectors as legitimate vehicles for economic growth rather than mere cultural exports.

British High Commissioner Christian Rogg emphasized the diaspora’s central role in bilateral relations. According to the British High Commission’s press release, he stated the British Ghanaian community serves as more than a bridge between nations. The UK supports a fresh approach to diaspora engagement that creates tangible trade and investment benefits for both countries, he noted.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama highlighted his institution’s commitment to building supportive infrastructure. The central bank is working on foreign exchange reforms, expanding digital financial services, and securing lower cost remittance channels. These policy initiatives seek to remove barriers that currently prevent diaspora members from investing more substantially in Ghana’s economy.

The summit will conclude with the Creatives Takeover Mixer, celebrating diaspora led innovation across artistic disciplines. Event organizers position this gathering as a milestone in UK Ghana collaboration, though success will ultimately depend on whether discussions translate into sustained partnerships and capital flows.

The London to Accra campaign launched in mid 2025 with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Ghana officials endorsing the initiative. The summit represents the culmination of activities including business webinars, digital storytelling showcasing diaspora success stories, and roadshows featuring diaspora led businesses in Accra. Trade between the UK and Ghana stood at approximately £1.4 billion in 2024, a figure both governments believe has room for substantial growth.

Whether remittance flows and cultural capital can genuinely transform into sustainable investment pipelines remains an open question. The summit provides a platform for conversations, but converting diaspora goodwill into concrete economic outcomes will require more than enthusiastic gatherings and ministerial statements.