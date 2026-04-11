UK Freezes Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Withdraws Support

Britain has put its agreement to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius on indefinite hold after the United States withdrew support for the plan, the British government confirmed on Saturday.

A United Kingdom government spokesperson said legislation to enact the deal had been dropped from the government’s next parliamentary agenda, which begins on May 13. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said London would continue trying to secure Washington’s formal approval.

Trump initially backed the deal but changed his mind in January, calling the transfer of sovereignty an “act of GREAT STUPIDITY” in a social media post. He later said in February that the deal was a “big mistake,” having previously told Starmer it was the best arrangement he could secure.

A British government spokesperson made clear the administration remained committed to the agreement in principle. “We continue to believe the agreement is the best way to protect the long-term future of the base, but we have always said we would only proceed with the deal if it has US support. We are continuing to engage with the US and Mauritius,” the spokesperson said.

Simon McDonald, who served as head of Britain’s Foreign Office until 2020, said the government had no other choice but to freeze the deal, telling the BBC the agreement would “go into the deep freeze for the time being.”

Under the deal reached in May 2025, Britain would have retained control of the Diego Garcia military base on a 99-year lease, preserving both American and British operations there. That base has supported US military operations from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, and has served as a staging ground for American bombers in the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

The alliance between Washington and London has come under broader strain in recent weeks over Starmer’s reluctance to allow Trump to use British air bases to launch attacks during the Iran conflict.

Britain forcibly displaced up to 2,000 indigenous Chagossians in the late 1960s and 1970s to establish the base. An estimated 10,000 displaced Chagossians and their descendants now live primarily in Britain, Mauritius, and the Seychelles, with some having fought for years in UK courts for the right to return home.

Advocacy group Indigenous Chagossian People said the collapse of negotiations raised urgent questions about money spent on the process and the rights of islanders who were never consulted. Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, speaking at an Indian Ocean Conference on Saturday, said his government would spare no effort to pursue the decolonisation of the territory through diplomatic and legal channels.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a non-binding advisory opinion in 2019 urging Britain to return the islands. Discussions between Mauritius and Britain are expected to take place later this month.