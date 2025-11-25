UK Finance Minister Faces Backlash Over Inheritance Tax Speculation

Britain’s Chancellor Rachel Reeves risks public fury if she tightens inheritance tax allowances ahead of Wednesday’s Budget, according to financial experts who warn that families already facing frozen thresholds will reject further restrictions.

The government is considering changes to gifting rules and potentially extending frozen thresholds beyond 2030 as it seeks to address budget pressures ahead of the 26 November announcement. Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, described inheritance tax as the country’s most unpopular levy and cautioned that reducing allowances would spark widespread resentment.

“Families across the UK are already stretched by frozen thresholds, rising asset values, and steadily increasing fiscal drag,” Green stated. “Any attempt to worsen the position would be a political and economic misjudgement of remarkable scale.”

The nil rate band has remained frozen at £325,000 since 2009, creating what experts describe as stealth taxation through fiscal drag. At last year’s Budget, Reeves froze inheritance tax thresholds until 2030, drawing more estates into the tax net as property values and investment portfolios climb.

Green argued that if the allowance had tracked inflation, it would exceed £500,000 today. He suggested that Treasury revenues have grown substantially without any threshold adjustments, transforming what was once a levy on the wealthy into one affecting ordinary households.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts inheritance tax will raise £9.1 billion in 2025 and projects revenues reaching £14 billion by 2030. Receipts for April 2024 to March 2025 reached £8.2 billion, representing a 10.8 percent increase from the previous financial year.

The deVere executive warned that potential changes could include restricting gifting provisions and extending the seven year rule, which currently allows tax free transfers if the donor survives that period. Speculation centres on introducing lifetime caps on gifting or modifying taper relief structures.

Green contended that inheritance transfers support economic circulation by helping younger generations build assets, supporting small businesses, and strengthening household finances. He suggested that cutting allowances would remove momentum from the economy precisely when growth depends on private sector activity.

International comparisons show many advanced economies raising thresholds or abolishing inheritance taxes altogether, Green noted. He argued that Britain risks becoming an outlier as it seeks to retain wealth, talent, and investment in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Wealthy UK families have already begun restructuring their financial arrangements following last year’s Budget changes, which brought pensions into the inheritance tax regime from April 2027 and capped agricultural and business property reliefs at £1 million from April 2026.

Financial advisers report increased demand for estate planning services as families prepare for potential policy shifts. Tax specialists predict that approximately one in ten deaths will incur inheritance tax by 2030, double the proportion in 2023.

Green concluded that public memory of inheritance tax changes would prove long lasting. “If the allowances are cut, the public will not forget it,” he stated. “The resentment from the financial and economic negative fallout will endure for years.”

The Treasury has not confirmed specific inheritance tax measures for Wednesday’s Budget. Ministers face mounting pressure to balance public finances while maintaining manifesto commitments not to raise major tax rates on working people.