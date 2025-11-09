UK Exit Tax Plan Sparks Fierce Business Community Backlash

A reported proposal by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves to impose a 20 percent exit tax on wealthy individuals leaving Britain has triggered strong criticism from business leaders and financial advisors who warn the measure could accelerate capital flight and damage the country’s competitiveness.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, described the potential levy as reckless and self defeating in a statement released Sunday November 9. The reported settling up charge would apply capital gains tax to business assets of people relocating to lower tax jurisdictions and could potentially raise around 2 billion pounds for the Treasury according to media reports.

The Times reported last week that Reeves is considering the measure ahead of the November 26 Budget as Treasury officials draw up options for dozens of possible tax increases to help fill a fiscal hole of as much as 35 billion pounds. According to Bloomberg, the Chancellor faces mounting pressure to find revenue sources after the Office for Budget Responsibility revised its fiscal projections in October, widening the gap by 20 billion pounds.

The proposed tax would levy a 20 percent charge on gains embedded in assets such as shares or bonds at the point when wealthy individuals exit the UK. Currently, non residents pay UK capital gains tax on UK property and land, but once they leave, they often pay nothing on other assets such as company shares. The measure would align Britain with most other G7 countries that already enforce exit levies, with the UK and Italy being the only G7 outliers without such systems.

Green stated that the government seems determined to make the UK an increasingly unattractive place for wealth creators and warned that the introduction of an exit tax would accelerate the exodus of entrepreneurs, business owners and investors who already feel punished for their success. He argued that the policy would not just fail to raise meaningful revenue but would destroy confidence, reduce investment, and ultimately cost the Treasury far more in lost economic activity than it could ever recoup through short term taxation.

The deVere chief executive noted that his organization has witnessed a significant rise in domestic and global investors rethinking their exposure to the UK due to the growing perception that Britain is no longer a friendly environment for enterprise and capital. He warned that if the Chancellor proceeds with this measure, it will deepen that perception and deter investment from overseas.

Green emphasized that investors and business leaders are already viewing the UK with increasing caution and redirecting capital to economies that reward ambition and provide stability, stating that Britain should be working to attract international wealth rather than signaling that it intends to penalize it.

The timing of the potential tax has drawn particular concern given the UK economy is already weighed down by weak business investment and declining consumer confidence. Green noted that Reeves is on course to raise taxes faster than any of her predecessors in 55 years, with analysts at Capital Economics estimating the Chancellor could raise as much as 38 billion pounds in new taxes this fiscal year on top of the 41.5 billion pounds collected last year.

Green argued that combining the steepest tax increases in modern history with an exit charge would send a message that Britain has given up competing, resulting in a sustained erosion of confidence and a steady relocation of capital to rival jurisdictions.

The UK’s fiscal direction in recent years has already caused internationally minded individuals to question whether the country remains a competitive place to do business. Green cited the abolition of the non domiciled resident regime, rising corporate taxes, and the highest personal tax burden in decades as factors that have eroded confidence, suggesting an exit tax would be the final signal that the UK is no longer open to wealth, investment or aspiration.

The deVere chief executive stated that the Chancellor should be working to attract entrepreneurs and innovators rather than creating new obstacles, emphasizing that prosperous economies are built on encouraging growth rather than constraining ambition and describing imposing a departure charge as the economics of retreat.

Green warned that while an exit tax might look politically expedient, it would deliver a false sense of progress, with the government claiming it is making the system fairer while in reality reducing overall revenue by pushing investment offshore. He noted that once wealth and business ownership are gone, they rarely return.

The criticism comes amid mounting evidence of significant wealth exodus from Britain. The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report projects that about 16,500 millionaires will leave the UK in 2025, twice as many as China and ten times the number expected to depart Russia, citing tax uncertainty and waning confidence in the British economy.

Green pointed out that other financial centers are already benefiting from the UK’s policy drift, with Dubai, Singapore and other dynamic economies attracting entrepreneurs who once saw Britain as the best base for global business. He stated that the country cannot afford to keep exporting its most productive citizens.

The deVere chief executive highlighted immediate implications for internationally mobile individuals and entrepreneurs, noting that the proposal adds urgency for them to review their residency status, succession plans and cross border asset structures. He advised that those with global interests need to act early and seek expert advice before further restrictions or taxes are imposed.

Government officials are reportedly discussing options that would allow people to defer payment over several years and exempt gains accrued before they became UK residents. However, tax experts have warned that if the tax is not introduced immediately upon announcement, it could trigger a wave of pre emptive emigration as wealthy individuals rush to leave before the measure takes effect.

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank, explained that the idea would be that if someone decides to leave the country and relocate to a low tax jurisdiction they would have to pay tax on any asset gains, like shareholdings, that remained in the UK. This contrasts sharply with the current system where relocating to places like Dubai allows tax free post exit sales.

Opposition politicians have also criticized the reported proposal. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick described the plan as a crazy idea that would see wealth and wealth creators sprint for the door, arguing that Britain needs more entrepreneurs, not fewer.

Tax policy expert Dan Neidle of Tax Policy Associates posted on social media that if he was a government thinking about introducing an exit tax, the last thing he would do is give any hint that is what they were about to do, warning that people will leave to pre empt it.

However, some analysts have offered more balanced perspectives. Reuters Breakingviews noted that while alarmism over the impact of such a step is overblown, concern over the government’s lack of a clear fiscal vision ahead of its November 26 budget is not. The analysis pointed out that taxing unrealized capital gains of departing individuals is common across advanced economies, with France levying a 30 percent capital gains tax rate and the United States capping its exit capital gains rate at 20 percent.

According to Reuters, a 2024 report by CenTax estimates that departing Britons cost the Treasury roughly 500 million pounds annually in foregone capital gains tax, while the UK’s proposed levy could raise about 2 billion pounds, representing 15 percent of overall capital gains tax receipts and only 0.2 percent of total tax receipts.

Tax advisors surveyed by Spear’s magazine gave the likelihood of an exit tax being introduced ratings between six and seven out of ten. Charlie Tee and Christopher Groves, tax partners at Withers, gave it a six out of ten likelihood, while Julia Rosenbloom, tax partner at Shakespeare Martineau, marked its probability as seven.

Despite the speculation, experts have warned against hasty departures ahead of the Budget. Rosenbloom advised that individuals who are considering exiting in anticipation of this should not make that decision hastily, noting that there are so many factors and variables that rushing to exit prior to the Budget in three weeks is unlikely to be a good idea.

Green concluded his statement by warning that the Chancellor risks overseeing a historic loss of wealth, talent and confidence. He argued that instead of chasing those who decide, as is their right, they want to leave, the focus should be on persuading more to invest and ensuring that Britain remains a place where ambition and enterprise are rewarded, not punished.

The Treasury has stated it is modeling options and has made no decisions, with the Chancellor expected to make final decisions on which taxes are being hiked once she receives the final forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility. Labour pledged in its manifesto not to increase income tax, value added tax, or National Insurance, narrowing the range of available revenue raising options.