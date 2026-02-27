UK Evacuates Tehran Embassy as US Tells Israel Staff to Leave Today

Britain evacuated its embassy staff from Tehran on Friday and the United States authorised non-emergency government personnel to leave Israel, as tensions between Washington and Iran reached their most acute point in months following the collapse of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday and an expanding American military build-up across the Middle East.

Britain’s Foreign Office announced that its embassy in Tehran had suspended in-person operations, with staff temporarily relocated out of Iran. The statement warned British nationals in Iran that consular support was now “extremely limited,” that the embassy was operating remotely, and that no in-person assistance would be available even in emergencies.

Hours later, the United States embassy in Jerusalem confirmed that the State Department had authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency government personnel and family members from Mission Israel. The embassy cited safety risks and encouraged private American citizens in Israel to consider departing while commercial flights remained available.

United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sent an email to embassy staff on Friday morning urging those who wished to leave to act immediately. According to the New York Times, Huckabee wrote that the priority was getting out of the country as quickly as possible, telling staff to focus on securing any available flight and to treat departure as an urgent matter.

The dual announcements mark the most visible diplomatic signal yet that Western governments believe the risk of military confrontation between the United States and Iran is no longer theoretical. President Donald Trump, who ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025 alongside Israel, has repeatedly threatened fresh military action if Tehran refuses to negotiate an agreement to dismantle its nuclear programme. A senior Trump adviser told Axios earlier this month that there was a 90 percent chance of military action within weeks.

Thursday’s collapse of talks in Geneva, where American and Iranian delegations failed to bridge their differences over Iran’s nuclear activities, removed what had been described as a last diplomatic off-ramp. Iran’s government said on Friday that reaching any agreement would require the United States to drop what it called “excessive demands,” a formulation that suggested Tehran was not prepared to capitulate on enrichment restrictions in exchange for sanctions relief.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told reporters on Thursday that Britain was “supporting the political process” between Washington and Tehran. His government’s decision to evacuate the Tehran embassy within 24 hours suggests London’s read of the situation has since darkened considerably.

The Oman-mediated back-channel between Washington and Tehran, which produced two rounds of indirect discussions in recent weeks, has not yet formally broken down. But the departure of embassy personnel from both the British mission in Iran and the American mission in Israel sends a clear signal about where diplomats privately assess the trajectory of the crisis.