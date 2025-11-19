UK Engineering Expertise Could Accelerate African Energy Growth

United Kingdom engineering capabilities may help speed up energy projects across Africa, industry leaders said Tuesday at a summit in Aberdeen focused on cross-continental partnerships.

Speakers at the Wider African Energy Summit (WAES) emphasized how North Sea experience in offshore engineering, project management and workforce development could support African producers working to accelerate gas commercialization and improve project efficiency. The event brought together operators and service firms to discuss technology transfer and partnership opportunities between mature and emerging energy markets.

Nigerian independent Seplat Energy illustrated how targeted technical investment is reshaping domestic production. The company highlighted its work reviving OML 40 (Oil Mining Lease 40), a previously dormant onshore field in the Niger Delta that has returned to active production. Jason White, General Manager for Exploration at Seplat Energy, described gas supply as a strategic priority for Nigeria’s energy security.

African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk said North Sea know-how has already influenced multiple African developments and remains valuable as countries scale production. He emphasized that African nations plan to develop viable hydrocarbon resources through what he called an equitable energy transition approach. Ayuk cautioned that restrictive exploration policies in developed markets could inadvertently reduce investment flows to African projects.

Technical delivery frameworks drew particular attention during the discussions. Stig Bøtker, Director of Business Development at Altera Infrastructure, pointed to lease and operate models for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units as methods that can shorten timelines while building local technical capacity. Altera’s collaboration with Eni on the Baleine project in Ivory Coast delivered first production within 18 months of final investment decision, demonstrating accelerated deployment of standardized offshore systems.

Bøtker noted that modern FPSO designs increasingly incorporate emissions reduction features through enhanced gas handling systems. This aligns with industry efforts to lower operational carbon intensity while maintaining production output.

Dr Ollie Folayan, Co-Founder of the Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers UK (AFBE-UK), described the emerging relationship between UK engineering firms and African energy markets as mutually beneficial. He suggested established industry capabilities in safety protocols and project execution create natural partnership opportunities with African operators seeking proven expertise.

The summit was organized by OGV Group in collaboration with the African Energy Chamber, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the Energy Industries Council, the Scottish African Business Association, the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Global Underwater Hub. The two-day event ran November 18 to 19 at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen, strategically positioning European service providers to connect directly with African energy opportunities.

Industry participation included operators with active African portfolios and service companies offering offshore engineering, FPSO solutions and technical training programs. Discussions covered project financing models, regulatory frameworks and workforce development initiatives designed to support faster deployment of energy infrastructure across the continent.

The focus on technical collaboration reflects broader efforts within the global energy sector to apply proven offshore methodologies to emerging basins while supporting skills transfer and localization objectives in host countries.