UK EdTech Startup Raises US$2M for Human-AI Tutor

Edumentors has secured $2 million in seed funding to develop Edu AI, positioning itself to launch the world’s first fully interactive human-like AI tutor that combines advanced artificial intelligence with proven human teaching methodologies.

The oversubscribed round was led by Abu Dhabi-based Magna Investments, with participation from angel investors across more than 10 countries, including AI startup founders, chief technology officers, and education experts supporting the London-based company’s ambitious educational technology vision.

The UK-based online tutoring platform has built significant traction since its 2022 launch, delivering over 100,000 lessons across 35 countries and generating $3 million in sales. Edumentors initially gained recognition by connecting children with high-achieving student-tutors from prestigious UK universities including Oxford and Cambridge.

Founder and CEO Tornike Asatiani emphasized the democratization potential of AI-powered education. “Every student deserves a world-class education, regardless of location or background,” he stated. “With Edu AI, we’re opening doors for hundreds of millions of learners to access instruction once reserved for a privileged few.”

Unlike traditional passive video lessons or cartoon avatars, Edu AI promises real-time adaptation through advanced facial and body language recognition technology. The platform recreates comprehensive tutoring experiences with interactive diagrams, digital whiteboards, personalized note-taking, and on-screen exercises that respond to students’ non-verbal cues.

The company has already demonstrated AI capabilities through three preliminary tools: an exam-marking assistant, an AI avatar parent influencer, and a tutor training module. These innovations establish the technical foundation for Edu AI’s full deployment and future products including an AI co-pilot feature.

Edumentors reports that 98 percent of parents have observed significant improvement in their children’s academic performance through the platform’s role-model tutoring approach, which builds trust and motivation between students and their university-student tutors.

The funding arrives as the global online tutoring market projects reaching $27 billion with 14.5 percent annual growth, with AI-powered tutoring expected to accelerate these projections significantly. Edumentors plans to expand into the United States and additional international markets.

Investor Richard Hargreaves highlighted the scalability potential of combining human expertise with AI capabilities. “By combining proven human tutoring with breakthrough AI capabilities, Edumentors has the opportunity to redefine education at scale,” he noted. “It’s a model built for both impact and growth.”

The educational technology sector continues attracting significant investment as companies develop solutions addressing global education accessibility challenges. Traditional tutoring remains expensive and geographically limited, creating substantial market opportunities for AI-powered alternatives.

Edumentors’ approach distinguishes itself through emphasis on replicating human tutoring experiences rather than replacing them entirely. The platform’s success with human tutors provides valuable data for training AI systems to recognize learning patterns and adapt instruction accordingly.

The seed funding will accelerate both the existing human-to-human tutoring platform and intensive research and development for Edu AI, positioning Edumentors to capture growing demand for personalized education solutions worldwide.