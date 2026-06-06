UK Defence Chief Warns of Heightened Russia Threat

Britain may need to rethink its choices and priorities as Russia raises the threat, the UK’s defence chief warned Friday, describing the moment as the most dangerous in decades.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the Chief of the Defence Staff, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Russia was probing and testing Western defences through cyber attacks, technology smuggling, sabotage and assassination attempts. He said the country must prepare for the possibility of longer conflicts like the war in Ukraine. “This is the most dangerous time I have known in my working life,” he said.

Knighton, who has led the armed forces since September, argued that Britain should invest more in drones and autonomous systems, which he expects to become increasingly important in future warfare. He warned that Moscow was escalating and risked going too far.

The warning landed as the government prepared its long delayed Defence Investment Plan. Defence Secretary John Healey told Parliament this week that Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to publish the blueprint before the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Ankara, Turkey, which begins on July 7.

Starmer, speaking during a visit to a defence firm in Wiltshire, said the plan would attach funding to the capabilities set out in last year’s Strategic Defence Review and would mark another increase in spending. The boost is reported to be worth more than £18 billion, though The Times has reported that Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are weighing whether to trim it over affordability concerns. The plan has slipped since last year amid Cabinet disagreement over cost.

The threat was underscored late last month when a Russian drone crashed onto a block of flats in the Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people on NATO territory. Romania pressed for emergency consultations under the alliance’s Article 4, and Starmer condemned the strike as a serious breach of NATO airspace.