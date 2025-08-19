UK Deepens Mining Footprint Across Africa for Critical Minerals

Britain is accelerating investments in African mining projects to lock down supplies of cobalt, graphite, and copper vital for green energy and advanced technology.

With Africa holding an estimated 30% of global mineral reserves, UK firms and state financiers are targeting strategic partnerships to reduce reliance on rival suppliers like China.

At next month’s African Mining Week, a dedicated roundtable will broker deals between European investors and African producers, focusing on value-added processing. Already, Blencowe Resources is advancing Uganda’s graphite project backed by U.S. funding, while Kore Potash channels $2.2 billion into Congo’s potash operations. Gemfields, meanwhile, secured $30 million to expand gemstone mining across four African nations.

The push aligns with Britain’s critical minerals strategy. State-backed British International Investment boosted African funding by 40% this year to £1.09 billion. “This isn’t just extraction—it’s about building resilient supply chains with Africa,” a mining analyst noted. Zambia recently partnered with the British Geological Survey to map untapped resources, signaling deeper cooperation.

Still, questions linger: Will African nations capture more value beyond raw exports? The UK bets its integrated approach—blending finance, geology, and local ties—can outpace competitors while securing the metals powering tomorrow’s economy.