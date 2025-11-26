UK Budget Tax Increases Draw Investment Warning

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced increases to income tax rates on property, savings and dividends in today’s Budget, prompting strong criticism from a major independent financial advisory organisation.

The chief executive of deVere Group warned the measures would discourage saving and investment in the UK. From April 2026, there will be a two percentage point increase to the basic and higher rates of tax on dividends, raising them to 10.75% and 35.75%. Similar increases apply to property and savings income from April 2027.

Nigel Green, who leads the international financial consultancy, said the changes send a counterproductive signal to investors. He argued that raising costs on income producing investments will make people reconsider where they put their money.

The measures are estimated to yield £500 million a year on average from property and savings income, and £1.2 billion annually from dividends. The revenue projections come at a time when the UK government seeks to rebuild public finances and fund expanded services.

Green questioned the logic of penalising patient capital while encouraging early withdrawals. He suggested this approach contradicts efforts to build a thriving stock market. For decades, London’s market attracted income focused investors through its catalogue of dividend paying companies. The new tax regime may make long term ownership less attractive, potentially prompting investors to sell after payouts or shift holdings elsewhere.

The irony, Green noted, is that the government claims to want rebuilding pension and savings culture while imposing fresh barriers on those who actually save. He questioned why anyone would tie money into UK equities when other markets reward income rather than tax it more heavily.

Jason Hollands, managing director at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners, said the last thing the UK really needs right now is more tax on investment and entrepreneurship. He acknowledged that exempting newly listed UK companies from stamp duty for three years was welcome, but questioned why dividend tax increases accompanied efforts to encourage greater investment into UK public companies.

Rental property investors now face diminished returns, potentially making buy to let schemes less appealing. This could reduce investment in the private rental sector when housing supply remains critically needed. The broader economy may feel effects as less capital flows into property and markets.

The tax increase arrives amid rising inflation, high living costs and mounting financial pressures. Many savers already confront low real interest rates. With interest income facing heavier taxation, after tax returns may become negligible or negative for some. Retirees relying on interest to preserve capital face compounded pressures.

According to Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, the leak of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts caused some volatility in the bond market, but after the speech, the 10 year was under 4.45%, which is near the bottom of its range so far in 2025. The FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% following the Chancellor’s speech.

The global context adds complexity to the decision. Attractive tax regimes in other jurisdictions compete aggressively for internationally mobile capital. Countries offering lower or zero tax on investment income now appear more appealing to investors with choices.

Green warned consequences may unfold slowly but decisively. Weakening incentives to save, invest and own property could drain wealth creation. The UK risks losing not only savings and investment, but its appeal to global capital that once viewed the country as a gateway to innovation and growth.

Reeves defended the measures, stating it is not fair that the tax system treats different types of income so differently. She noted that even after these reforms, 90% of taxpayers will still pay no tax at all on their savings.

The OBR now expects the economy to grow by an average of 1.5% over the next five years, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than it forecast in March. Weaker growth projections, alongside higher expected inflation and wages, have led to a slight worsening of public finances before any new measures take effect.

The Treasury’s new tables show that from 2027, savers and landlords will face rate increases of two percentage points across interest, rental and dividend income. For basic, higher and additional rate taxpayers, this pushes tax on savings income to 22%, 42% and 47% respectively.

Green concluded with a stark assessment, suggesting history will show the Budget was a masterclass in discouraging saving and investing. When you make saving, investing and owning property more expensive, he argued, you do not build prosperity but drive it away.