UK Based Nigerian Woman Shares Maternity Photos with Partner

A UK based Nigerian woman and her Cameroonian partner have shared photos from their maternity photoshoot, documenting their journey toward parenthood months after their wedding earlier this year.

Jenny, the Nigerian half of the couple, and Bandy Kiki, a Cameroonian LGBTQ activist and media personality, posted the images on social media, showing Jenny carrying their expected child. The photoshoot took place at the same studio where they filmed their pre-wedding video in February.

Bandy Kiki, who came out publicly in 2017, married Jenny in the United Kingdom in March 2025. At the time, she described becoming “Ijaw by marriage,” referencing her wife’s Nigerian ethnic heritage. The couple announced their pregnancy in May, sparking varied reactions across social media platforms.

The maternity photos show the couple in coordinated outfits, celebrating what they describe as their “biggest adventure yet.” In captions accompanying the images, they expressed gratitude for how quickly their lives have progressed from engagement to marriage to expecting their first child.

Both women are based in the United Kingdom, where same sex marriage has been legal since 2014. Their decision to share their journey publicly reflects a choice many LGBTQ couples face about how openly to live their lives, particularly those with connections to countries where homosexuality remains criminalized or socially taboo.

Nigeria maintains strict laws against same sex relationships, with the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2014 criminalizing not only same sex marriages but also public displays of same sex affection. Penalties can include up to 14 years imprisonment. Cameroon similarly criminalizes homosexual conduct, with punishments ranging from six months to five years in prison.

These legal realities make the couple’s public celebration particularly noteworthy. While they live in the UK where they enjoy legal protections, their visibility as a Nigerian Cameroonian couple challenges deeply held attitudes in both their home countries where LGBTQ individuals often face discrimination, violence, and social ostracism.

Bandy Kiki has been active in LGBTQ advocacy work, using her platform to speak about the importance of authenticity while also emphasizing safety considerations for LGBTQ individuals living in hostile environments. Her activism has focused on creating community support networks and raising awareness about the challenges facing LGBTQ Africans.

The couple’s social media posts have generated significant attention, drawing both supportive messages from LGBTQ advocates and criticism from those who view their relationship as contrary to cultural or religious values. This polarized response reflects broader tensions across African societies regarding LGBTQ rights and visibility.

For many LGBTQ Africans living abroad, sharing their lives publicly involves weighing personal authenticity against concerns about family relationships back home and potential safety risks when visiting their countries of origin. The choice to be visible carries different consequences for different individuals based on their specific circumstances.

The maternity photoshoot itself follows conventional imagery often seen in heterosexual pregnancy announcements, with the couple posing together to celebrate their growing family. This normalization of LGBTQ family building represents a shift in how some same sex couples choose to document major life milestones.

Jenny’s pregnancy raises questions that many same sex female couples navigate, including decisions about conception methods, family planning, and how to approach parenthood as two mothers. While these conversations happen privately for most couples, public figures who share their journeys often face additional scrutiny.

The couple’s timeline from wedding to pregnancy announcement to maternity photos spans roughly seven months, a relatively compact period that they acknowledge in their social media posts. Their comments about life “happening fast” resonate with many couples who find themselves quickly moving through major life transitions.

Reactions to their announcements have highlighted the generational and geographical divides on LGBTQ acceptance. Younger, urban, and internationally exposed individuals tend toward greater acceptance, while older generations and those in more traditional communities often maintain strong opposition to same sex relationships.

The legal protections the couple enjoys in the UK contrast sharply with the situations facing LGBTQ individuals in Nigeria and Cameroon. UK law not only recognizes their marriage but also provides pathways for both partners to gain legal parental rights, protections unavailable in many African countries.

Their choice to use the hashtag “twomums” explicitly identifies their family structure and connects them to broader communities of same sex parents globally. This kind of visibility contributes to normalizing diverse family configurations, even as it attracts controversy.

For Jenny and Bandy Kiki, the maternity photos represent more than just pregnancy documentation. They’re a statement about living authentically, building family on their own terms, and refusing to hide despite social pressures. Whether one agrees with their choices or not, their willingness to be public figures in this space adds another dimension to ongoing conversations about LGBTQ rights, African identity, and family in the 21st century.

As they prepare to welcome their child, the couple joins growing numbers of LGBTQ parents worldwide who are redefining what family looks like and challenging traditional assumptions about parenthood, gender roles, and partnership.