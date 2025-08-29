UK backs Ghana’s anti-money laundering reforms ahead of key assessment

The United Kingdom has pledged continued support for Ghana as the country prepares for a critical evaluation of its anti-money laundering systems by West Africa’s financial crimes watchdog.

UK Deputy High Commissioner Keith McMahon offered the assurance following Ghana’s commitment to intensify reforms in its gold sector, which faces international scrutiny over illegal mining and smuggling activities. The country awaits assessment by the Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa.

Ghana’s gold industry contributed 64% of total exports in the first half of 2025 and represents 7% of GDP, making it crucial to the economy. However, the sector faces persistent challenges that have attracted global attention from financial regulators.

A SwissAid report revealed that more than 229 tonnes of gold worth over $11.4 billion were illegally exported from Ghana between 2019 and 2023. In 2022 alone, up to 60 tonnes were smuggled, making Ghana Africa’s second-largest source of illicit gold after Mali.

“The United Kingdom stands firmly with Ghana in its efforts to strengthen transparency and governance in the gold sector. This is essential not only for Ghana’s economy but for global financial integrity,” McMahon said at a stakeholder meeting in Accra.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem warned that Ghana risks placement on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list if it fails to meet international standards. He stressed that gold sector reforms are essential before the country’s second anti-money laundering evaluation by GIABA.

The minister called for stronger coordination among financial institutions, regulators, and law enforcement to ensure meaningful progress. He praised the Financial Intelligence Centre for leading Ghana’s recent National Risk Assessment and acknowledged UK support through the Ghana Gold Programme.