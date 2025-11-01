Uganda’s International Schools Offer World Class Education Options

Uganda’s international school sector has expanded significantly, providing students with globally recognized curricula that cater to both expatriate families and local parents seeking world-standard education for their children.

A small but well-established group of English-medium international schools around Kampala cater for the children of expatriates and Ugandan elites, with most following the National Curriculum of England and Wales or International Baccalaureate programmes. These institutions offer programs including the British IGCSE and A-Level, American Advanced Placement, and the International Baccalaureate, blending academic rigor with extracurricular development.

The International School of Uganda, established in 1967, is a co-educational day school located on a green 33-acre campus in Lubowa offering the International Baccalaureate programmes for students aged 3 to 19. As a not-for-profit, parent-owned school, ISU stands out for its diverse community representing over 50 nationalities, fostering a truly global learning environment.

Kampala International School Uganda, founded in 1993, began as a small primary school with a curriculum based on the National Curriculum for England and today offers international education to students from 2 to 18 years. KISU now boasts a purpose-built school with excellent facilities including a theatre, swimming pool and ICT suites, offering a British-based curriculum leading to IGCSE and the IB Diploma Programme.

There are four IB World Schools in Uganda authorized to offer the IB Diploma: Kampala International School Uganda, the Aga Khan High School Kampala, Acorns International School and International School of Uganda, with the latter two also authorized to offer Primary Years and Middle Years Programmes.

Established in 1959 in Old Kampala, the Aga Khan High School was the first multicultural school in Uganda and continues to play a unique educational role, offering both National and International curricula including Key Stage 3, IGCSE and the IB Diploma.

Acacia International School provides an academically excellent and balanced education, following a North American classical curriculum in elementary and middle school, then offering Cambridge IGCSEs and A-levels in secondary school designed for a diverse international setting.

Kabojja International School is a private co-educational school offering British Cambridge curriculum from Early Years/Foundation Stage through Cambridge Advanced level, and is both a Day and Boarding School. The school boasts over 30 nationalities and is an IB World School committed to high-quality, challenging international education.

Galaxy International School Uganda provides British curriculum education for ages 2 to 18, preparing students for IGCSE and Cambridge A-Level examinations. The school is accredited by the Council of International Schools and is a Full Member School of the Association of International Schools in Africa.

Rainbow International School Uganda, opened in 1991, has grown to become a school of over 800 students offering a full English curriculum at all five key stages from Foundation Stage right up to pre-university level.

Given Uganda’s colonial past, it is perhaps unsurprising that nearly half the international schools teach the A-level syllabus after IGCSEs, and the percentage offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma is relatively low compared to some global cities.

While the choice of international schools in Kampala might be small, most are long-established and have great reputations, with international school fees actually among the lowest in the world despite native English-speaking teachers being very common and facilities being as good as anywhere.

Education experts note that the expansion of international schools in Uganda reflects growing demand for quality education and global opportunities. These institutions provide students with strong academic foundations while fostering leadership, innovation and social responsibility, preparing them for higher education opportunities worldwide.