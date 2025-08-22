Ugandan Star Alien Skin Visits Local Kampala Businesses

Ugandan dancehall artist Alien Skin made an unexpected visit to Nsambya Furniture Workshop and Mirembe Beddings & Curtains in Kampala, drawing excitement from workers and local residents.

The musician, whose real name is Patrick Mulwana, toured both businesses, chatting with artisans and admiring their craftsmanship during the informal stop.

His appearance created a spontaneous celebration in the normally quiet workshop compound. Children cheered, carpenters paused their work, and neighbors gathered as the artist moved through the facilities. Alien Skin examined custom-made furniture pieces and admired the selection of fabrics and curtains at the adjoining bedding showroom.

“Art is art,” Alien Skin was heard telling workers. “Whether it’s music or furniture, the goal is the same to make people happy.”

The visit highlighted the growing reputation of these local businesses. Nsambya Furniture Workshop has built a name for quality custom furniture, while Mirembe Beddings & Curtains, founded by Irene Nagawa, has become known for its interior décor solutions. The name “Mirembe” means peace in Luganda, reflecting the brand’s focus on bringing comfort to homes.

Both businesses have significant community impact, providing training programs for young carpenters and employment opportunities for women in tailoring. Their sponsorship of local events like the Kabaka Birthday Run has increased their visibility, with gospel artist Pastor Bugembe previously blessing their expanded branch.

The celebrity visit underscored the cultural significance of these enterprises beyond their commercial operations. For workers and regular customers, the spontaneous appearance served as validation of their craft and contribution to local culture. Alien Skin’s engagement with these businesses also connected his youthful fan base with traditional Ugandan craftsmanship.

The businesses continue to expand their product lines and training programs while exploring digital sales platforms. Alien Skin’s visit may inspire future collaborations between Uganda’s entertainment industry and local entrepreneurs.