Ugandan Beauty Brand Lady D World Expands Across East Africa

Lady D World Beauty Cosmetics, a Ugandan beauty company founded by entrepreneur Diana Mutebi, has launched a regional expansion across East Africa.

The Kampala-based brand has established distribution networks in Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda as part of its strategy to reach broader markets.

The expansion responds to growing demand for beauty and personal care products in the region, driven by an expanding middle class and increasing urbanization. Mutebi stated that the move will make her company’s skincare and haircare products more accessible to customers throughout East Africa while maintaining her commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

“Our goal is to provide the best beauty products and services to our customers, and we believe that this expansion will help us achieve that,” Mutebi said. Her vision extends beyond commercial success to empowering women and young entrepreneurs through partnership opportunities that provide income and financial independence.

The company plans to open new offices and warehouses in key locations to support efficient distribution. Its business model includes training programs and mentorship initiatives designed to help women develop skills in the beauty industry.

The East African beauty market remains competitive with numerous established brands, but Lady D World Beauty Cosmetics believes its quality focus and community-oriented approach will differentiate it in the marketplace. The expansion represents not just business growth but also the increasing influence of African-owned beauty brands in the regional economy.