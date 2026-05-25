Uganda Targets AFCON 2027 Windfall at Landmark Tourism Expo

Uganda wrapped up its 10th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) on Friday having converted three days of structured business meetings into a platform for its most ambitious tourism pitch yet, using the expo to frame the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a broadcast and destination marketing opportunity reaching three billion television viewers worldwide.

Held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, POATE 2026 drew delegates, buyers and tourism stakeholders from over 40 countries as Uganda positioned itself to tap into growing global tourism opportunities ahead of AFCON 2027, which it will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

The 2027 edition will be the first AFCON ever co-hosted across three countries, all from East Africa, marking a historic milestone for continental football and for regional tourism. Qualification announcements confirming the 24 participating nations are expected in September 2026.

CAF Commercial Director Hassan El Kamah, who addressed delegates at POATE, framed the tournament’s broadcast footprint in stark commercial terms. “Imagine three billion television viewers around the world seeing your brand during AFCON matches,” he said. “This is the power of AFCON, an incredible platform for investment and tourism growth in Uganda.”

“They come for the game, they stay for the Pearl of Africa,” said Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa, summarising the board’s strategy of converting arriving football fans into long-stay tourists through gorilla trekking, the Source of the Nile, Kampala’s culture and nightlife, and wider adventure and nature experiences.

UTB Board Chairperson Pearl Hoareau Kakooza revealed that the tourism sector was already accelerating, with European arrivals growing 108% to over 116,000 visitors and African arrivals rising 6% to 1.3 million. Uganda and Kenya are each other’s biggest tourism source markets. Kakooza said Uganda’s tourism budget had increased by 12% for the 2025 to 2026 financial year, and projected that AFCON 2027 could triple visitor numbers.

President Yoweri Museveni, who officially opened the expo, announced that the government intended to extend visa durations for tourists and remove short-term visa restrictions under the incoming administration, a policy shift that tourism operators say could directly lengthen average visitor stays.

The expo’s commercial programme brought together more than 350 Ugandan exhibitors and 120 hosted buyers, with Turkey, Egypt, China and Canada identified as priority growth corridors. A dedicated Uganda-Australia dialogue on the sidelines focused on high-value experiential travel, conservation and luxury hospitality.

POATE 2026 continued to position Uganda as an investment destination spanning leisure, wildlife, conferences, sports and meetings tourism, with public and private sector initiatives aligned around sustainable expansion. The expo opened with a Cultural Gala at Ndere Cultural Centre, where international buyers and media experienced performances representing Uganda’s cultural diversity alongside regional cuisine.

Uganda hosts more than half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas and is building its tourism brand around that natural advantage, supplemented by nightlife, film, agriculture and adventure offerings designed to keep visitors well beyond a single attraction.